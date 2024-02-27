On the Site:
Listless Jazz Fall To Hawks
Feb 27, 2024, 7:47 PM

Listless Jazz Fall To Hawks

Feb 27, 2024, 7:47 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz opened their three-game Eastern Conference road trip with an 124-97 blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

Hawks wing Jalen Johnson led all scorers with XX points.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the game with 12 empty possessions shooting 0-6 and committing six turnovers as the Hawks jumped out to a 12-0 lead.

After their slow start, the Jazz battled back to close the deficit to six at 17-11 with four minutes left to play in the quarter.

The Jazz shot 8-23 overall in the quarter and committed seven turnovers in the opening 12 minutes.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Hawks 26-18.

Second Quarter

The Jazz trimmed the Hawks lead to seven, 36-29 as Collin Sexton found his rhythm offensively scoring seven points.

Though the Jazz shooting improved in the second quarter, they still managed just 25 points, and eight made field goals.

Sexton and Lauri Markkanen combined for 20 first half points while Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 14.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Hawks 55-44.

Third Quarter

After an 0-3 first half, Keyonte George knocked down back-to-back threes to trim the Hawks lead to seven points.

Atlanta bounced back with a 9-2 run to build a 77-62 midway through the quarter.

The Jazz were outscored in the third quarter 34-25.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Hakws 89-69.

Fourth Quarter

The Hawks extended the lead to 25 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Will Hardy waved the white flag early in the quarter turning the game by bringing in his deep bench as the Jazz failed to cut into the Hawks lead.

With the loss the Jazz fell to the 27-32 on the season.

The Jazz fell to the Hawks 124-97.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

