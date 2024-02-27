BYU MBB Pulls Off Big 12 Upset Over No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

On the Site:
Feb 27, 2024, 8:18 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The BYU Cougars walked into Allen Fieldhouse and pulled off a massive Big 12 upset over the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks.

The difference was three-point shooting. Both BYU and Kansas shot under 40% from the field but the Cougs made ten more threes.

Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson led the way with 18 points each.

First Half: Kansas maintained the lead, but BYU kept it within striking distance

15:56 – Like the two previous Big 12 road games for BYU, the Cougars found themselves in an early deficit.

Kansas attacked the hoop in the early going, drawing two and-one opportunities with KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson.

The physicality of KJ Adams going at Dallin Hall was an early standout.

Hall had BYU’s lone field goal in the first four minutes, a drive-by against Dickinson. Kansas 8, BYU 3.

11:33 – BYU’s three-point shots started to fall as Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson buried a couple of shots beyond the arc.

Robinson’s three on the wing earned a loud roar from the BYU faithful attending Allen Fieldhouse.

Fousseyni Traore, in his first possession, tried to go at Hunter Dickinson, and it resulted in a turnover, but the 6-foot-6 big man for BYU settled in and grabbed a pair of strong rebounds. Kansas 16, BYU 13.

8:00 – When BYU was down 16-13, they had opportunities to cut the deficit. Richie Saunders missed two midrange shots on back-to-back possessions. Kansas freshman Jamari McDowell then hit a three to create some separation.

BYU showed some “Monster” defense with Jaxson Robinson and Aly Khalifa on Hunter Dickinson. The first glimpse of that led to Dickinson losing the ball.

BYU doesn’t have an answer for KJ Adams, who is a matchup nightmare for the Cougars. Kansas 23, BYU 18.

2:53 – BYU went on a cold spell after cutting the Kansas lead to one.

The Jayhawks led 25-24 after Richie Saunders knocked down a BYU three.

BYU then had two possesions to try and take the lead. Saunders attempted three-pointers on both possessions and couldn’t hit them.

Kansas then went on a 6-0 run that started after a Johnny Furphy slam dunk that got the Jayhawk faithful on their feet. Kansas 33, BYU 26.

1:12 – Bill Self called a timeout. He was frustrated with a turnover that KU had on a post-entry to Hunter Dickinson.

BYU had two offensive possessions after the media timeout. The first was a Spencer Johnson three that went off the rim, and then Aly Khalifa had a midrange fadeaway against Dicksonson that went nowhere. Kansas 33, BYU 26

Halftime – BYU’s “monster” defense on Dickinson caused another turnover to end the first half.

Through the first 20 minutes, BYU attempted 19 threes and knocked down six of them. One of those six was in the final minute of the first half, when Jaxson Robinson hit a corner three attempt.

Kansas shot five from beyond the arc and only hit one. Kansas 35, BYU 29.

Second Half: BYU pulls off a stunner

17:20 – Double technical fouls were called on BYU’s Trevin Knell and Kansas star Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson appeared to initiate the contact, causing BYU center Aly Khalifa to shove Dickinson. After review, the refs called both Dickinson and Knell for techs.

Five fouls have been called on BYU in the opening minutes of the half. Dallin Hall had to go to bench early after picking up his fourth personal. Kansas 41, BYU 31.

15:54 – Refs reviewed a fall to the deck where Dickinson ran into Knell. No technical was called. Kansas fans wanted something called. Kansas 41, BYU 33.

12:10 – BYU trimmed the Kansas lead down to two after Jaxson Robinson fired off a three in transition after Spencer Johnson forced a steal on the defensive end..

BYU’s defense has tightened up and is finding a way to make everything challenging for the Jayhawks. Kansas 47, BYU 45.

11:40 – BYU was called for its 10th team foul. The Cougars have had opportunities to take the lead but can’t seize it away from Kansas. Kansas 47, BYU 45.

7:50 – Kansas only hit one field goal in its previous 12 field goal attempts. Still, BYU has yet to capture a lead.

Fousseyni Traore was called for an offensive foul after Nicholas Timberlake hit the deck. It was a questionable call that led to BYU’s bench being called for a technical foul. Second time in three games that has happened for BYU. Kansas 54, BYU 50.

3:35 – BYU fought its way back from a six-point deficit to take the lead on two different occasions.

Both times were courtesy of Dallin Hall. First, it was from the free throw line after hitting two on a one-and-one situation. Then Hall buried a three-pointer after KJ Adams scored his first points of the second half after a wild shot from Dajuan Harris.

1:31 – Dallin Hall knocked down a three with Hunter Dickinson in his face put BYU up by five. Hall rose up and hit that shot that deflated the Kansas faithful.

FINAL – BYU shocks the Big 12 and pulls off a massive upset.

Up next for BYU Basketball

BYU basketball returns back to Provo this weekend to host former Mountain West rival TCU at the Marriott Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

