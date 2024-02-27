Social Media Takes Off After BYU Knocks Off No. 7 Kansas In Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU basketball pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by defeating No. 7 Kansas, 76-68.

After the game, social media took off to recognize BYU’s upset victory.

The win moves BYU basketball to 8-7 in the Big 12 Conference. It’s only the 18th loss at Allen Fieldhouse for Kansas in the Bill Self era.

Here are some of the notable reactions to BYU’s win on social media.

#BYU fans who made the trip celebrated the win over Kansas by the BYU locker room.#BYUHoops #Big12 pic.twitter.com/wgW7Ltb6qa — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 28, 2024

Bill Self said on Monday “if BYU hits 13 threes and we hit three, that’s a difference of 30 points.” Coach Self spoke it into existence. That’s what happened as BYU defeated No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 28, 2024

BYU did the unthinkable … won at Allen Fieldhouse BYU 76, Kansas 68 pic.twitter.com/Vec5NkYbGA — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 28, 2024

Put them Ys up 🤙🏽!! Cougar Nation way to represent tonight! #GoCougs #BYU — Trevin Knell (@trevin_knell) February 28, 2024

now entering the SPLASH ZONE💦 pic.twitter.com/KF7QomKuv8 — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) February 28, 2024

BYU COMPLETES THE SECOND-HALF COMEBACK AGAINST NO. 7 KANSAS 😱 (📸: @BYUMBB) pic.twitter.com/kD3djYqsnf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2024

Hats off to BYU, first season in the Big 12, knocking off a Top 10 Kansas team in Lawrence. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 28, 2024

BYU still out here gaming the NET — Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 28, 2024

𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍 🔵⚪️@BYUMBB comes into Lawrence and earns its first win over the Jayhawks since 1960.#Big12MBB | @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/37MDScvjDc — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 28, 2024

It’s been a while for the Jayhawks🥴😳 pic.twitter.com/T8qWVFOc4i — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024

BYU is going to do it. Crazy impressive performance at Kansas. Really like this BYU team. Won’t be surprised if they’re in the Final 4 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 28, 2024

DOWN GOES NO. 7 🚨@BYUMBB snaps Kansas’ 19-game home winning streak. The Cougars earn their 1st win against Kansas since 1960. pic.twitter.com/iTT95kIFk9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 28, 2024

BYU UPSETS NO. 7 KANSAS 👀 The Cougars pick up a massive win in Lawrence 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uPTk9e8aTo — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 28, 2024

FINAL: BYU 76, No. 7 Kansas 68. In Lawrence. Stunner in the Big 12. Jayhawks blow 12-point second-half lead, lose at home for first time all season. Offense just isn’t the same w/o Kevin McCullar Jr. Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson huge in second half for BYU. Team made 13 3s. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 28, 2024

Kansas can probably kiss its slim hopes of a No. 1 seed goodbye after tonight. This team really needs Kevin McCullar back ASAP. Not sure anyone had BYU being the first team to beat KU at Phog Allen on their preseason bingo card. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 28, 2024

Kansas unraveled in the 2nd half. Couldn’t find a rhythm in their half-court sets. Couldn’t close out on these BYU 3-pointers. Gotta give Mark Pope and the Cougars credit. First time in this building as a member of the Big 12. And they leave with a win. College basketball, man. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 28, 2024

Cougar nation is the best💙💙 — Aly Khalifa (@Aly_khalifa15) February 28, 2024

Go Cougs! — Tim LaComb (@tlacomb) February 28, 2024

