Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Social Media Takes Off After BYU Knocks Off No. 7 Kansas In Lawrence

Feb 27, 2024, 10:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU basketball pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by defeating No. 7 Kansas, 76-68.

After the game, social media took off to recognize BYU’s upset victory.

The win moves BYU basketball to 8-7 in the Big 12 Conference. It’s only the 18th loss at Allen Fieldhouse for Kansas in the Bill Self era.

Here are some of the notable reactions to BYU’s win on social media.

Social Media reacts to BYU basketball defeating Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

