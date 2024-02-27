Social Media Takes Off After BYU Knocks Off No. 7 Kansas In Lawrence
Feb 27, 2024, 10:15 PM
LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU basketball pulled off one of the biggest wins in program history by defeating No. 7 Kansas, 76-68.
After the game, social media took off to recognize BYU’s upset victory.
The win moves BYU basketball to 8-7 in the Big 12 Conference. It’s only the 18th loss at Allen Fieldhouse for Kansas in the Bill Self era.
Here are some of the notable reactions to BYU’s win on social media.
Social Media reacts to BYU basketball defeating Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse
UPSET!#BYU takes down No. 7 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse 😮 #BYUHoops #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/Q2wpj3tegg
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 28, 2024
#BYU fans made their voices heard while the Cougs defeated Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. 🔵 🗣️ #BYUHoops #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/j9wvs2znSa
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 28, 2024
#BYU takes down Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse.@Mitch_Harper catches up with Fousseyni Traore after the big win.#BYUHoops #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/c5Z99O5rQd
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 28, 2024
Allen Fieldhouse after #BYU knocks off Kansas, 76-68.#BYUHoops #Big12 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/3k2fFWggiF
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 28, 2024
#BYU fans who made the trip celebrated the win over Kansas by the BYU locker room.#BYUHoops #Big12 pic.twitter.com/wgW7Ltb6qa
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 28, 2024
Bill Self said on Monday “if BYU hits 13 threes and we hit three, that’s a difference of 30 points.”
Coach Self spoke it into existence.
That’s what happened as BYU defeated No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday.#BYUHoops
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 28, 2024
BYU did the unthinkable … won at Allen Fieldhouse
BYU 76, Kansas 68 pic.twitter.com/Vec5NkYbGA
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 28, 2024
Put them Ys up 🤙🏽!! Cougar Nation way to represent tonight! #GoCougs #BYU
— Trevin Knell (@trevin_knell) February 28, 2024
now entering the SPLASH ZONE💦 pic.twitter.com/KF7QomKuv8
— BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) February 28, 2024
BYU COMPLETES THE SECOND-HALF COMEBACK AGAINST NO. 7 KANSAS 😱
(📸: @BYUMBB) pic.twitter.com/kD3djYqsnf
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2024
Hats off to BYU, first season in the Big 12, knocking off a Top 10 Kansas team in Lawrence.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 28, 2024
BYU still out here gaming the NET
— Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 28, 2024
https://t.co/JtCCz6Tg9b https://t.co/dz6vu0pkWV pic.twitter.com/xh8UgsddbJ
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2024
𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍 🔵⚪️@BYUMBB comes into Lawrence and earns its first win over the Jayhawks since 1960.#Big12MBB | @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/37MDScvjDc
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 28, 2024
It’s been a while for the Jayhawks🥴😳 pic.twitter.com/T8qWVFOc4i
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024
BYU is going to do it. Crazy impressive performance at Kansas. Really like this BYU team. Won’t be surprised if they’re in the Final 4
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 28, 2024
DOWN GOES NO. 7 🚨@BYUMBB snaps Kansas’ 19-game home winning streak. The Cougars earn their 1st win against Kansas since 1960. pic.twitter.com/iTT95kIFk9
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 28, 2024
BYU UPSETS NO. 7 KANSAS 👀
The Cougars pick up a massive win in Lawrence 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uPTk9e8aTo
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 28, 2024
FINAL: BYU 76, No. 7 Kansas 68. In Lawrence.
Stunner in the Big 12. Jayhawks blow 12-point second-half lead, lose at home for first time all season. Offense just isn’t the same w/o Kevin McCullar Jr.
Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson huge in second half for BYU. Team made 13 3s.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 28, 2024
Kansas can probably kiss its slim hopes of a No. 1 seed goodbye after tonight.
This team really needs Kevin McCullar back ASAP.
Not sure anyone had BYU being the first team to beat KU at Phog Allen on their preseason bingo card.
— Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 28, 2024
Kansas unraveled in the 2nd half. Couldn’t find a rhythm in their half-court sets. Couldn’t close out on these BYU 3-pointers. Gotta give Mark Pope and the Cougars credit. First time in this building as a member of the Big 12. And they leave with a win. College basketball, man.
— Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) February 28, 2024
Cougar nation is the best💙💙
— Aly Khalifa (@Aly_khalifa15) February 28, 2024
— No Context College Basketball (@ContextFreeCBB) February 28, 2024
Big time! Happy for the boys @BYUMBB and for the BRAND #BYU #GoCougs https://t.co/IXWyZVsa5y
— coachkellypoppinga (@Coach_Popp) February 28, 2024
Go Cougs!
— Tim LaComb (@tlacomb) February 28, 2024
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
