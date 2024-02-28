BYU Fans Greeted Basketball Team At Airport After Kansas Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Hours after BYU basketball took down No. 7 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Cougar fans were waiting for the team to celebrate.

BYU fans gathered at Provo airport to welcome home the Cougars after pulling off one of the greatest wins in BYU basketball history.

The Cougars defeated Kansas 76-68 behind 18 points each from Jaxson Robinson and Dallin Hall.

BYU basketball greeted by fans at Provo Airport

During BYU’s win, the conditions in Lawrence went from warm and sunny in the afternoon to cold and icy in the evening.

BYU’s student section, The ROC, posted on X that the stormy weather caused uncertainty if the team would return to Provo on Tuesday night.

But despite the icy weather, BYU was able to get back home and be greeted by their fans with a hero’s welcome.

2:30 am. 20 degrees. Cougar Nation showed out to welcome us home. BEST FANS IN THE WORLD!!!🤙 pic.twitter.com/vQV3ov4lo0 — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) February 28, 2024

The team arrived in Provo at 2:30 a.m. (MT). Star guard Dallin Hall recorded a video of him walking through the crowd of cheers.

Memorable BYU athletics wins capped off by airport visits

Gatherings of fans at Provo Airport have capped off some of BYU athletics’ greatest victories over the years.

In 2011, after BYU defeated Gonzaga in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, fans cheered on Jimmer Fredette and Dave Rose on earning the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 30 years.

BYU football defeated No. 3 Oklahoma in 2009 at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium and was welcomed by Cougar Nation at the Provo Airport. There was also a large gathering of fans at PVU after BYU football victories over Nebraska in 2015 and Wisconsin in 2018.

BYU basketball is 20-8 overall this season and 8-7 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars return to action on Saturday night and will face the TCU Horned Frogs at the Marriott Center.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper