On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

ACC Coach Believes Big 12 Teams ‘Manipulated’ The NET Rankings

Feb 28, 2024, 12:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Did Big 12 basketball teams game the system?

One coach from the ACC believes they did.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell in an interview with WCCP Radio “The Roar” in South Carolina discussed his frustrations with the NET rankings in college basketball.

The one is of the top tools the NCAA Selection Committee uses in piecing together the field of 68 in March.

There are 10 teams from the Big 12 Conference as of February 28 that reside in the Top 45 of the NET ratings. It’s one of the main reasons the Big 12 is viewed as a conference that could have nine or 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Meanwhile, the ACC only has four teams inside the Top 45, six in the top 50. Because of the NET, the ACC projects to have four, maybe five teams in March Madness.

That frustrates Brownell, who believes the Big 12 inflated its lofty NET ratings by scheduling poorly in the nonconference portion of their schedules.

“You can manipulate the NET. And whether people want to say the NET is the be all, end-all,” Brownell said to WCCP radio. “It’s all anybody talks about. That’s why it is so powerful.

“There’s a strength of schedule dynamic where the Big 12 has managed it with their scheduling. They’re nonconference scheduling, they are playing 300-level teams and winning by 40 and 50 points to increase their offensive and defensive efficiency numbers, which is a big part of the NET tool. So that’s why you see teams trying to win by 30 and 40 points instead of putting in their walk-ons.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Last month, some national outlets that cover college basketball questioned the Big 12’s claim to being the best basketball league in the nation. The most vocal was Field of 68 host and former Clemson Tiger Terence Oglesby.

Oglesby explained how seven Big 12 teams played nonconference schedules that ranked 300 or worse before their league schedule began in January.

He also pointed out that the ACC defeated the Big 12 in nine of the 12 meetings the conferences have squared off this season. One of those games included Clemson taking down TCU in December.

BYU coach Mark Pope earlier this month was asked his thoughts on the narrative that the Big 12 “gamed the system.”

Pope said on February 8, “I think those people are crazy. Like we get to live this every day, this [Big 12] is pretty extraordinary.”

BYU has been viewed as one of the main culprits for “manipulating” the NET ratings. The Cougars have been an advanced metrics darling, even before a game was played this season. At one point in December, BYU climbed to No. 1 in the ratings.

Brownell, in his radio interview, noted that “we’re splitting hairs” in regards to all of these leagues. His Clemson Tigers squad projects to be comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field next month.

RELATED STORIES

Now we can only hope that the Selection Committee lines up some juicy ACC-Big 12 matchups in March Madness next month.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Influencer Says Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Broke Her Leg During Football Drill At His Home

A social media influencer is suing Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the NFL star's home last summer.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLB Wants To Make Starting Pitching More Prominent, But It’s A Tough Task In Today’s Game

The state of starting pitching has the attention of the MLB. The league is considering lowering the maximum of 13 pitchers per team.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Preparing To Close Out Pac-12 Regular Season

The Pac-12 regular season comes to a close for Utah women's basketball this weekend against the Washington schools.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Fans Greeted Basketball Team At Airport After Kansas Win

Cougar fans showed up to support their team after a memorable victory.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Upset At Kansas Soars To Top Of Greatest Wins Under Mark Pope

BYU's win over Kansas is an all-timer in Cougar Basketball history.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill Self Felt Kansas Played ‘Pitifully’ During Loss To BYU

The veteran Kansas head coach wasn't impressed with his team's performance against BYU.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

ACC Coach Believes Big 12 Teams ‘Manipulated’ The NET Rankings