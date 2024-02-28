On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Driver in fatal Mother’s Day car crash pleads guilty to felony charges

Feb 28, 2024, 1:58 PM

Fatal crash scene...

Emergency responders in Layton on May 14, 2023, after one person was killed and five others were injured in an accident. A Syracuse woman has pleaded guilty to felony charges. (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

(Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSL.com

FARMINGTON — A woman has pleaded guilty to causing a head-on collision that killed one woman and injured five others, including her own 2-year-old daughter, on Mother’s Day last year.

Nicolette Tovey, 31, of Syracuse, was responding to a text message on May 14, 2023, while driving her Honda Pilot east near 2225 W. Gordon Ave., according to court documents, when a witness saw Tovey’s car swerving in the lane for about 50 feet, before striking a Toyota Corolla head-on.

Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said there were five people in the Corolla, including Ruth Carillos, 53, who was pronounced dead as responders extracted her from the car. The other four passengers were taken to the hospital, according to the plea statement, with serious injuries including a collapsed lung, broken bones, ruptured spleen, internal bleeding, and more.

Tovey’s 2-year-old daughter, who was riding in a car seat in the back of her car, was also hospitalized after the crash.

Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, and found methamphetamine in Tovey’s system and syringes in her car, according to the plea documents.

As part of a Feb. 23 plea agreement, Tovey pleaded guilty to one count of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; four counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and one count of attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. She also agreed to pay restitution to all the victims, “for the entire amount of pecuniary damages proximately caused to each,” according to court documents.

As part of the same agreement, Tovey pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor, after attempting to smuggle a vape and various unidentified pills into the Davis County Jail on Dec. 22, 2023, while being booked for the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

man holds gun...

Shelby Lofton

Expert breaks down how far someone can legally go to protect their Utah property

A tense interaction between a snowboarder and a Brighton man has started conversation on Utah's trespassing laws, and now an expert is weighing in.

17 hours ago

Judge in robes sits in courtroom...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Judge rules public gets to see Utah attorney general’s work calendar

A judge sided with KSL, finding the Utah Attorney General’s work calendar is a record the public has a right to see.

23 hours ago

Jam-Master Jay...

Eric Levenson and Jeff Winter, CNN

2 men found guilty of murder in 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Two men were found guilty of murder Tuesday in the 2002 killing of Jam Master Jay, the pioneering DJ of the groundbreaking hip hop trio Run-DMC, in a case that for decades frustrated detectives and music fans alike.

1 day ago

FILE - A young golden eagle is released above Rogers Pass by a wildlife biologist on Oct. 6, 2005, ...

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Man to plead guilty to helping kill 3,600 eagles, other birds and selling feathers prized by tribes

A Washington state man accused of helping kill more than 3,000 birds — including eagles on a Montana Indian reservation — then illegally selling their feathers intends to plead guilty to illegal wildlife trafficking and other criminal charges, court documents show.

1 day ago

A North Salt Lake woman agues before she is arrest in December of 2020. She has filed a federal law...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Bountiful officer in $1M lawsuit was reprimanded for punching woman, 64, in the face

Bountiful police determined a corporal used excessive force when he punched a 64-year-old woman in the face and broke her jaw in December 2020. She has filed a federal lawsuit.

2 days ago

Alexander Smirnov leaves court in Las Vegas on February 20, 2024. (CNN)...

Cheri Mossburg and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Ex-FBI informant Smirnov will remain in jail while he awaits trial, judge rules

Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov will remain in jail while he awaits trial, a federal judge in California ruled Monday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Driver in fatal Mother’s Day car crash pleads guilty to felony charges