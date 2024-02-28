Frontier Airlines adds new flight from Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday a new nonstop flight from Salt Lake City International Airport to Portland, Oregon.

The service will begin on May 16, with airfare as low as $19 for a limited time. The airline will provide service between the two cities three times a week.

The new flight is one of 17 new routes around the United States that the airline will begin offering in May. In addition to the new flight to Portland, Frontier also announced service to Missoula, Montana from Phoenix and Denver.

Last month, Frontier announced new service from Salt Lake City to cities in Texas and California. Service to Dallas/Ft. Worth, San Francisco and Ontario, California will begin in April.

Earlier this month, Frontier announced service from Salt Lake City to Cleveland. The new flight to Cleveland will also begin in May, and will be available three times a week.

“We are excited to yet again expand our route map with a focus on underserved and overpriced markets as we head into spring,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design for Frontier Airlines, in a news release. “Increasing the number of cities with an ultra-low fare option helps ensure even more consumers can take to the skies this year to visit friends and family or experience a new destination on their travel wish list.”

1️⃣7️⃣ New Routes have entered the chat. Check out the exciting additions and fares starting from just $19*: ➡️ https://t.co/twZLVzn35W ⬅️. PLUS, booking is now available through 11/20/24! *Terms and conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/xz0lGMLVys — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) February 28, 2024

Additional information can be found on the airline’s website.