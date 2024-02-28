On the Site:
Influencer Says Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Broke Her Leg During Football Drill At His Home

Feb 28, 2024, 2:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – A social media influencer is suing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the NFL star’s South Florida home last summer.

In a lawsuit that Sophie Hall’s attorneys filed in Broward County circuit court on Feb. 23, the influencer claims that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his Southwest Ranches mansion.

Hill was “humiliated” after Hall knocked him backward during a “friendly football lesson,” according to the lawsuit, which led to him charging at her “violently and with great force.”

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation,” the lawsuit says.

Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities. Her attorneys are suing Hill for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

The Dolphins, who acquired Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022, have not commented publicly on the incident.

Hall, whom the suit describes as a model, actress and influencer with over 2 million followers across multiple social media platforms, met Hill in May 2023 after she bought a ticket for her 10-year-old son to attend Hill’s summer football camp in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Dolphins receiver messaged Hall on Instagram a day after she registered, wanting to “meet up and get to know her,” the court documents say.

The two continued to exchange messages, the documents show, including one in which Hill says he has been “known to be a good stepdad.”

Hill then shared his cellphone number with Hall and invited her to his home. The All-Pro receiver purchased flight and travel arrangements for Hall to stay with him for a few days, the lawsuit says.

Hall arrived at Hill’s home on June 28, according to the complaint. That afternoon, she stood and watched Hill practice with his trainer in his backyard before Hill invited her to participate in offensive line drills with him.

Hall, who in her Instagram bio says she is 6-foot-1, caused Hill to be pushed backward during the first drill, which the suit claims garnered laughter from those watching, including his mother, sister, friend and trainer.

“Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the ‘football play,’ Mr. Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry,” the complaint says.

Hall was in excruciating pain and unable to get up and walk around as a result of Hill charging at her. The suit claims that Hill downplayed Hall’s injuries but allowed her to stay at his home until he secured travel arrangements for her to return home.

The lawsuit says she was diagnosed with a right leg fracture in July, attends weekly therapy sessions, and has persistent pain and weakness in her leg.

In 2019, the Chiefs suspended Hill amid allegations that he had physically abused his son. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after choking his then-pregnant fianceé. He received three years’ probation as a result. Last August, Hill was under investigation by Miami-Dade police after a man claimed the receiver hit him after a verbal altercation. No charges were filed.

