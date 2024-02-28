Supreme Court sets April arguments over whether Trump can be prosecuted for election interference
Feb 28, 2024, 4:19 PM
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Electronic Arts plans to lay off 5% of its employees, making it the latest company in the gaming and tech space to reduce its workforce.
6 minutes ago
Certain kinds of greaseproofing “forever” chemicals will no longer be used in food packaging in the U.S.
22 minutes ago
Senate Republicans have blocked legislation that would protect access to in vitro fertilization, objecting to a vote on the issue Wednesday even after widespread backlash to a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that threatens the practice.
28 minutes ago
Older U.S. adults should roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 shot, even if they got a booster in the fall, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
33 minutes ago
Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.
50 minutes ago
The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts.
1 hour ago
