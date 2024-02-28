Bovine Blog: ‘Confident’ Darius Brown II Sets Tone For No. 22 Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Junior wing Great Osobor garners most of the headlines for the 22nd-ranked Utah State Aggies basketball team, but time and again, when their backs are against a wall, USU leans on Darius Brown II to put his team in a position to win games.

Whether it be a key defensive stop, distributing the basketball on a fast break, or knocking down the game’s biggest shot, Brown has been up to the task in his final college basketball season.

“Teams find ways to lose games, and some teams find ways to win games,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said following his team’s heart-stopping win in Fresno. “We’ve been dead in the water a bunch of times this year. They keep believing and keep fighting.”

Utah State has had its share of lopsided wins this season, but they’ve also managed to go 8-0 record in games decided five points or less. Seemingly, every time a game has gotten tight late, it’s the graduate senior point guard that steps up.

A five-point play at the end of regulation to beat UNLV on the road. Nineteen points and five assists without a turnover in an overtime win at Boise State. 29 points on five threes in 39 minutes in a home win over then-No.19 San Diego State.

“Sometimes it’s ugly,” Brown said after notching his fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a game-saving performance against the Bulldogs. “It’s hard, but this team stayed together through the hard runs and made it work.”

The reigning MW Player of the Week heads into the final three games of the regular season, averaging 12 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds as the primary ball-handler for USU. Defensively, the 6’2 Pasadena, California native is often tasked with defending the opponent’s best perimeter player and averages 1.4 steals a night.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No. 22 Utah State welcomes the Air Force Falcons (9-17, 2-12) into the Spectrum on Friday, March 1. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. MT. USU is 26-7 all-time against the Falcons and come into this game with five straight wins in the series. The Aggies beat Air Force 88-60 on the road to open Mountain West play in early January.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24