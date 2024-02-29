Man ejected, in critical condition after single-car rollover on I-15 in central Utah

COVE FORT, Millard County — After an emergency call of reckless driving, a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition in a single-car crash in central Utah.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the car left southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 141, just north of Cove Fort. He said the man, who has not been identified, was ejected from the car. Crash investigators are looking into alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.

Roden said troopers were not blocking the interstate in response to the reckless driving call.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.