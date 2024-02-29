BYU Players Opting In To Be Part Of EA Sports College Football 25

PROVO, Utah – The return of the EA Sports College Football video game has generated a lot of buzz.

The beloved game returns after 11 long years away from consoles, thanks to NIL.

BYU fans planning to buy the game can expect to see some of their favorite Cougar players.

EA Sports reportedly offers athletes $600 and a copy of the game. If the player opts in, EA Sports can use that player’s name, image, and likeness in the game. It’s the first time that has been allowed in a college sports video game.

BYU football wide receiver Chase Roberts opts in to EA Sports College Football 25

Some college football players have struck separate brand ambassador deals with EA Sports that are expected to be at a higher value than the reported $600. One of those players is BYU football wide receiver Chase Roberts.

Roberts shared a paid partnership post with EA Sports on his Instagram, stating that he will be in EA Sports College Football 25.

The fourth-year player from American Fork High led BYU in receiving yards last season with 573 yards on 42 receptions. He also led the team in receiving touchdowns with five.

In the first 12 hours after the reported NIL packages were offered last Thursday, more than 5,000 college football athletes opted in to be part of EA Sports College Football 25. That was according to EA Sports VP of Global Marketing and Communications John Reseburg.

More BYU players opting into the upcoming college football video game

Over the past week, other BYU football players besides Roberts have shared posts on social media that they will be in the game. Those players include offensive linemen Connor Pay and Weylin Lapuaho. A pair of underclassmen quarterbacks in Ryder Burton and Noah Lugo.

There were also announcements from wide receivers Parker Kingston and Josiah Phillips, running back Pokaiaua Haunga, kicker Will Ferrin, and punter Sam Vander Haar, among others.

For players who don’t opt-in to be part of the game, EA Sports has set up guardrails for gamers to prevent them from being able to enter missing players’ names manually.

EA Sports has not announced a release date for College Football 25 yet. It is expected to be released this summer.

