On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Nine Leap Day deals and discounts

Feb 29, 2024, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

February, 29, otherwise know as leap year day, is shown on a calendar Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Ove...

February, 29, otherwise know as leap year day, is shown on a calendar Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Overland Park, Kan. Because it actually takes a bit longer than 365 days for the Earth to revolve around the sun, an extra day is added to the calendar in February every four years to make up make up for the that extra time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Leap Day and the extra day in February has some extra deals this year.

Here’s the offers available on Feb. 29 according to Today.com.

Burger King

Burger King rewards members can earn four times the points or crowns, on up to three orders placed online or in the app.

Chipotle

Rewards members at Chipotle can score some free guacamole when they place an order in the app or website using the code EXTRA24 on Feb. 29.

Duck Donuts

Customers can get a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for just $2.29 on Feb. 29.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s customers can purchase a large pizza for just 29 cents with the purchase of one other pizza. The offer applies only to take-out orders between Feb. 26-29.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can get an Original Glazed dozen for only $2.29 with the purchase of a regularly priced glazed dozen on Feb. 29.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is offering several days of deals. Between Feb. 26 and March 3, customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas at participating locations using the code LEAP29. The code applies to online and in-app orders.

Noodles & Company

Rewards members of Noodles & Company can get 29% off orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Papa Murphy’s

Customers at Papa Murphy’s can receive 29% off with a $20 online purchase on Feb. 29, using the code: LEAP24.

Taco Bell

Rewards members at Taco Bell can buy a Crunchwrap for $2.29 on Feb. 29 when ordering through the app.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland members can get triple points on any food or beverage purchase whether in-store or online on Feb. 29. The offer does not include gift cards, third-party delivery orders, and merchandise purchases.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s reward members can get a free funnel cake when they spend $5 or more at participating locations on Feb. 29. Members can redeem the offer through the app or online.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Here’s what to expect as remnants of California blizzard head to Utah

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Mountains, while other mountain areas in Utah's northern half are listed in a winter storm watch ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver multiple feet of snow over the next few days.

1 hour ago

A Lehi home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. (Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City)...

Karah Brackin

Lehi house partially collapses following massive fire

Several emergency crews responded to a large fire that severely damaged a Lehi home Thursday morning.

6 hours ago

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Grand County on Feb. 7. The National Transportation Safe...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Plane fell like a ‘corkscrew’ before fatal crash near Colorado border; cause remains unknown

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Wednesday on a plane crash in Grand County that destroyed the plane and killed two people as it spiraled from the sky.

7 hours ago

Police respond to a deadly shooting in Bountiful. (John Wilson, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

One man dead after shooting in Bountiful

Bountiful police say one man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

8 hours ago

crayons...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah Legislature approves allowing more children at unlicensed day care facilities

A bill in the Utah Legislature that aims to allow unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six passed the house and senate. It now awaits Gov. Cox's signature.

15 hours ago

Neilson-Berg explaining the hassles and trouble she has been going through to get into contact with...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Google Fiber customer get her internet fixed after customer service calls go nowhere

When a Salt Lake City woman's internet connection went down, and she couldn't get a straight answer as to when it would be back up, she decided to Get Gephardt.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Nine Leap Day deals and discounts