Nine Leap Day deals and discounts

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Leap Day and the extra day in February has some extra deals this year.

Here’s the offers available on Feb. 29 according to Today.com.

Burger King

Burger King rewards members can earn four times the points or crowns, on up to three orders placed online or in the app.

Chipotle

Rewards members at Chipotle can score some free guacamole when they place an order in the app or website using the code EXTRA24 on Feb. 29.

Duck Donuts

Customers can get a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for just $2.29 on Feb. 29.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s customers can purchase a large pizza for just 29 cents with the purchase of one other pizza. The offer applies only to take-out orders between Feb. 26-29.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can get an Original Glazed dozen for only $2.29 with the purchase of a regularly priced glazed dozen on Feb. 29.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is offering several days of deals. Between Feb. 26 and March 3, customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas at participating locations using the code LEAP29. The code applies to online and in-app orders.

Noodles & Company

Rewards members of Noodles & Company can get 29% off orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29.

Papa Murphy’s

Customers at Papa Murphy’s can receive 29% off with a $20 online purchase on Feb. 29, using the code: LEAP24.

Taco Bell

Rewards members at Taco Bell can buy a Crunchwrap for $2.29 on Feb. 29 when ordering through the app.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland members can get triple points on any food or beverage purchase whether in-store or online on Feb. 29. The offer does not include gift cards, third-party delivery orders, and merchandise purchases.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s reward members can get a free funnel cake when they spend $5 or more at participating locations on Feb. 29. Members can redeem the offer through the app or online.