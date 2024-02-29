Super Star Skier Lindsey Vonn Announces Part-Ownership Of Utah Royals

SALT LAKE CITY – Olympian and superstar skier Lindsey Vonn announced she is now a part owner of the Utah Royals.

“I am of course a Utah Royals fan, but I wanted to make an announcement. I am not just a fan, I am also a part owner,” Vonn said in the announcement video posted to social media.

The 2024 season will the team’s first season back in Utah after they left in 202o for a short stint in Kansas City.

“I am so excited to be supporting women and especially women in the Utah community,” Vonn said.

Ryan Smith, who owns Real Salt Lake and the Utah Jazz, also owns the Royals alongside David Blitzer.

About Lindsey Vonn

Vonn is one of the world’s most decorated skiers with an Olympic Gold Medal and World Cup Championships under her belt.

Born in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Vonn has skied all over the world, including time spent training in Utah.

Vonn is one of the people who will be instrumental in Salt Lake City’s Olympic bid.

“As someone that has been a member of the Utah community for a long time and also helping the Olympic bid for 2034, I am so excited to have the Utah Royals back,” she said in the video.

Utah Royals 2024 Season

The Royals kick off the first season back in Utah on March 16 against the Chicago Red Stars. You can check out the team’s full schedule here.

The are coached by former Royal Amy Rodriguez who is excited to be back in Utah leading her former team.

