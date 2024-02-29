On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Super Star Skier Lindsey Vonn Announces Part-Ownership Of Utah Royals

Feb 29, 2024, 10:41 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Olympian and superstar skier Lindsey Vonn announced she is now a part owner of the Utah Royals.

“I am of course a Utah Royals fan, but I wanted to make an announcement. I am not just a fan, I am also a part owner,” Vonn said in the announcement video posted to social media.

The 2024 season will the team’s first season back in Utah after they left in 202o for a short stint in Kansas City.

“I am so excited to be supporting women and especially women in the Utah community,” Vonn said.

Ryan Smith, who owns Real Salt Lake and the Utah Jazz, also owns the Royals alongside David Blitzer.

About Lindsey Vonn

Vonn is one of the world’s most decorated skiers with an Olympic Gold Medal and World Cup Championships under her belt.

Born in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Vonn has skied all over the world, including time spent training in Utah.

Vonn is one of the people who will be instrumental in Salt Lake City’s Olympic bid. 

“As someone that has been a member of the Utah community for a long time and also helping the Olympic bid for 2034, I am so excited to have the Utah Royals back,” she said in the video.

Utah Royals 2024 Season

The Royals kick off the first season back in Utah on March 16 against the Chicago Red Stars. You can check out the team’s full schedule here.

The are coached by former Royal Amy Rodriguez who is excited to be back in Utah leading her former team.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Players Opting In To Be Part Of EA Sports College Football 25

BYU football players are locking in to be in the EA Sports college football video game.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What I’m Looking For During BYU Football Spring Practice

BYU football kicks off spring practice. Our Insider Mitch Harper shares what will catch his attention at practice.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Sees Big 12 Experience Helping BYU Football In 2024

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake sees the Big 12 experience being valuable for his program entering year two in the league.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing Air Force Falcons At No. 22 Utah State Aggies

The No. 22 Aggies look to complete the season-series sweep of Air Force on Friday, March 1, at the Spectrum. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. MT.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: ‘Confident’ Darius Brown II Sets Tone For No. 22 Utah State

When its back is against a wall, No. 22 Utah State leans on Darius Brown II to put his team in a position to win games.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Looking Forward To A Special Weekend

Just like the Utah women, the Runnin' Utes will be celebrating Senior Night this weekend and saying "good-bye" to some very special athletes.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Super Star Skier Lindsey Vonn Announces Part-Ownership Of Utah Royals