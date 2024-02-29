Mountain West Announces 2024 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies figure to open the 2024 season in a complete role reversal from where the program stood in August of 2023. USU took one step closer to next season when the finalized conference schedule was released at the end of February.

Utah State, in conjunction with the Mountain West, released its 2024 conference schedule on Thursday, February 29.

USU will look to improve its 6-7 finish in 2023. The Aggies averaged 33.2 points and 438.6 yards of total offense while giving up 34.7 points and 433.1 yards on defense.

Utah State ended the season with a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Blake Anderson joined Matt Wells as the only coaches in school history to lead the program to three consecutive bowl appearances. He joined Wells and Gary Andersen as the only coaches to lead the Aggies in three or more bowl games.

2024 Utah State Football Schedule

August 31 | vs. Robert Morris Colonials (Non-conference)

Location: Logan, UT

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

September 7 | @ USC Trojans (Non-conference)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Stadium: LA Memorial Coliseum

September 14 | vs. Utah Utes (Non-conference)

Location: Logan, UT

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

September 21 | @ Temple Owls (Non-conference)

September 28 | BYE

October 5 | @ Boise State

Location: Boise, ID

Stadium: Albertson’s Stadium

October 12 | UNLV

Location: Logan, UT

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

October 19 | New Mexico

Location: Logan, UT

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

October 26 | @ Wyoming

Location: Laramie, WY

Stadium: War Memorial Stadium

November 2 | BYE

November 9 | @ Washington State

Location: Pullman, WA

Stadium: Martin Stadium

November 16 | Hawaii

Location: Logan, UT

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

November 23 | San Diego State

Location: Logan, UT

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

November 30 | @ Colorado State

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Stadium: Canvas Stadium

