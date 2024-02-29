Mountain West Announces 2024 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule
Feb 29, 2024, 1:13 PM
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies figure to open the 2024 season in a complete role reversal from where the program stood in August of 2023. USU took one step closer to next season when the finalized conference schedule was released at the end of February.
Utah State, in conjunction with the Mountain West, released its 2024 conference schedule on Thursday, February 29.
USU will look to improve its 6-7 finish in 2023. The Aggies averaged 33.2 points and 438.6 yards of total offense while giving up 34.7 points and 433.1 yards on defense.
Utah State ended the season with a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Blake Anderson joined Matt Wells as the only coaches in school history to lead the program to three consecutive bowl appearances. He joined Wells and Gary Andersen as the only coaches to lead the Aggies in three or more bowl games.
2024 Utah State Football Schedule
August 31 | vs. Robert Morris Colonials (Non-conference)
Location: Logan, UT
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
September 7 | @ USC Trojans (Non-conference)
Location: Los Angeles, California
Stadium: LA Memorial Coliseum
September 14 | vs. Utah Utes (Non-conference)
Location: Logan, UT
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
September 21 | @ Temple Owls (Non-conference)
September 28 | BYE
October 5 | @ Boise State
Location: Boise, ID
Stadium: Albertson’s Stadium
October 12 | UNLV
Location: Logan, UT
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
October 19 | New Mexico
Location: Logan, UT
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
October 26 | @ Wyoming
Location: Laramie, WY
Stadium: War Memorial Stadium
November 2 | BYE
November 9 | @ Washington State
Location: Pullman, WA
Stadium: Martin Stadium
November 16 | Hawaii
Location: Logan, UT
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
November 23 | San Diego State
Location: Logan, UT
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
November 30 | @ Colorado State
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Stadium: Canvas Stadium
Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.