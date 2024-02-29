Paolo Banchero Questionable As Jazz Face Magic

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will face an Orlando Magic team that could be without All-Star Paolo Banchero on Thursday night.

The second-year forward is listed on the Magic injury report with an illness and is expected to be a game-time decision.

Jazz center Walker Kessler is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Jazz Slumping Since Trade Deadline

The Jazz opted to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline moving center Kelly Olynyk and wing Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors while trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons.

Since the dramatic shakeup the Jazz are just 1-6, including Tuesday’s 27-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks to open their three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

The Jazz now sit at 27-32 on the season, four games back of the Golden State Warriors who own the 10th and final seeding in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament race.

The road trip will conclude on Saturday against the Miami Heat.

Magic Looking To Avoid Play-In Tournament

The Magic face the Jazz as they look to continue their recent hot stretch as they prepare for a playoff push.

Orlando has won nine of their last 12, and sit just a half-game back of the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

Banchero is listed as questionable with an illness, while Jonathan Isaac is listed as out.

The Magic beat the Jazz 115-113 in Salt Lake City on November 2.

How To Watch Jazz And Magic

The Jazz will face the Magic on Thursday at 5 pm MST in Orlando. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



