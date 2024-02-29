Speeding in Utah school zones will cost a lot more under newly passed bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has given final approval to a bill that significantly raises fines for speeding in a school zone or passing a stopped school bus.

HB345, sponsored by Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, passed the Senate Wednesday evening in a 27-1 vote and now heads to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

The bill increases the minimum fine for speeding in a school zone from $50 to $260. Those fines could reach more than $900, depending on the severity and number of prior offenses.

For drivers who are caught going past school buses with stop signs out, the bill raises that minimum fine fourfold to $1,000.

Spendlove previously told KSL TV he understands these are big increases, but he pointed out they would be more on par with penalties for speeding in construction zones.

The lawmaker said he got the idea from a constituent and former legislator, Craig Moody, who expressed concern for children’s safety and noted Utah had not addressed school zone fines in several decades.

If Gov. Cox signs HB345, it will take effect May 1.