On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Outliers Announce Brand New Park City Ice Rink

Feb 29, 2024, 4:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Junior hockey in Utah is about to take a huge step forward with the addition of a new, private ice rink in Park City, Utah that will be home of the Utah Outliers.

The Outliers are a Tier 2, Junior A team, in the hockey world, these teams are an essential step for young players (16-20-years-old) looking to go pro.

Kevin McCloskey, former NHL player and current operations director for the Outliers, announced the rink and gave a few details on Utah Puck Report. Rink announcements are typically met with community excitement because ice time is limited in Utah, although this rink will be the first privately owned rink in the state of Utah and attached to the Black Rock Resort, according to McCloskey.

The rink is set to be open in the Fall of 2024 and will seat about 2,000 fans plus some standing room. Junior hockey teams typically draw a crowd and have dedicated fans.

Photo courtesy of Andrus Architecture

Utah Outliers Move To Park City

The new rink means the team will be moving from their current home at Acord Ice Arena in West Valley City up Interstate 80 to Park City.

Photo courtesy of Andrus Architecture

Hockey Continues To Grow In Utah

“If that (NHL coming to Utah) ever works that would be an unbelievable blessing for the hockey community,” McCloskey said when talking about wanting more local players on their team. “We are very hopeful Ryan Smith can get that done, we believe he will.”

This new rink is just one step in growing the sport in Utah. It’s likely the continued talks of an NHL coming to Utah and with the 2034 Salt Lake Olympic bid will continue to grow interest in the sport by getting more youth engaged.

The Outliers season is winding down, but if you want to check out a game you can check their schedule and get tickets here.

Utah Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports’ hockey insider, Jay Stevens.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Puts On Dominant Performance Over Washington State

The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball team is wrapping up their regular season starting with the Washington State Cougars Thursday afternoon.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Supports NHL To Utah Stadium Proposal

The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints released a statement saying it supports NHL expansion into the state of Utah. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paolo Banchero Questionable As Jazz Face Magic

The Utah Jazz will face an Orlando Magic team that could be without All-Star Paolo Banchero on Thursday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 4 Utah Gymnastics Prepping For Big Meet With No. 3 Cal

The No. 4 Red Rocks now turn their attention to the No. 3 Cal Golden Bears in what has turned into a huge meet.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain West Announces 2024 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Utah State, in conjunction with the Mountain West, released its 2024 conference schedule on Thursday, February 29.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Super Star Skier Lindsey Vonn Announces Part-Ownership Of Utah Royals

Olympian and superstar skier Lindsey Vonn announced she is now a part owner of the Utah Royals.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Outliers Announce Brand New Park City Ice Rink