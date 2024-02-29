Utah Outliers Announce Brand New Park City Ice Rink

SALT LAKE CITY – Junior hockey in Utah is about to take a huge step forward with the addition of a new, private ice rink in Park City, Utah that will be home of the Utah Outliers.

The Outliers are a Tier 2, Junior A team, in the hockey world, these teams are an essential step for young players (16-20-years-old) looking to go pro.

Kevin McCloskey, former NHL player and current operations director for the Outliers, announced the rink and gave a few details on Utah Puck Report. Rink announcements are typically met with community excitement because ice time is limited in Utah, although this rink will be the first privately owned rink in the state of Utah and attached to the Black Rock Resort, according to McCloskey.

The rink is set to be open in the Fall of 2024 and will seat about 2,000 fans plus some standing room. Junior hockey teams typically draw a crowd and have dedicated fans.

Utah Outliers Move To Park City

The new rink means the team will be moving from their current home at Acord Ice Arena in West Valley City up Interstate 80 to Park City.

Hockey Continues To Grow In Utah

“If that (NHL coming to Utah) ever works that would be an unbelievable blessing for the hockey community,” McCloskey said when talking about wanting more local players on their team. “We are very hopeful Ryan Smith can get that done, we believe he will.”

This new rink is just one step in growing the sport in Utah. It’s likely the continued talks of an NHL coming to Utah and with the 2034 Salt Lake Olympic bid will continue to grow interest in the sport by getting more youth engaged.

The Outliers season is winding down, but if you want to check out a game you can check their schedule and get tickets here.

Utah Puck Report is a podcast all about Utah hockey, from interviews with NHL stars to which Grizzlies players are about to take the next step, Utah Puck Report has everything for a Utah hockey fan. Find it wherever you find podcasts or on KSLSports.com. The show is hosted by KSL Sports’ hockey insider, Jay Stevens.