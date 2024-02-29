Utah Women’s Basketball Puts On Dominant Performance Over Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball team is wrapping up their regular season starting with the Washington Cougars Thursday afternoon.

The Utes had a massive bounce back on the road against No. 7 USC last Sunday and are looking to carry that momentum into the final two home games of the 2023-24 season.

The Utes got off to a good start to the game going up 14-2 just three minutes in against WSU. Utah never took their foot off the gas in the first half and went into the locker room up 45-34 on the Cougars.

HALFTIME Kennady McQueen finishes the first half strong sinking a three and following it up with one off the glass to put the #Utes up 45-34 over WSU. Great first half of ball for Utah.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 29, 2024

Utah continued to play tough through the second half, ultimately toppling Washington State at the Huntsman Center, 82-67.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah finishes up their regular season against Washington on Saturday, March 2 at 12:00 pm MT before turning their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The game can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. WSU

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. WSU

Scoring Leader: Kennady McQueen – 22 points

Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili – 12 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 6 assists

Kennady McQueen finished as the leading scorer for the Utes going 9-13 from the field, and 4-6 from the three. McQueen also tallied three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Alissa Pili was clutch as Utah’s second leading scorer with 21 points on the day and earning a double-double with her team high 12 rebounds.

Ines Vieira and Dasia Young rounded out Utah’s top shooters with 13 and 10 points respectively. Vieira was also key for the Utes as assists leader with six.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. WSU

The Utah women were crisp shooting against WSU going 54% from the field while shooting 44% from the three, and 71% from their trips to the line.

The Utes were also great off the boards with 37 assists and passed the ball around well with 25 assists.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports