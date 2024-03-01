Child hit by car in Tooele, take to Salt Lake hospital

TOOELE — A child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not said to be life threatening.

According to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele Police Department, the child was hit at Spencer’s Field in Tooele.

Initially, a medical helicopter was called but it was determined that ground ambulance was sufficient for the victim’s injuries. The child was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the child stayed at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.