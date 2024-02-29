Rookie Connection: Taylor Hendricks Block Leads To Keyonte George Corner Three

ORLANDO – Jazz rookies Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks showed that they can get it down on both ends of the floor against the Orlando Magic.

In the first quarter, Hendricks skied for a block on Orlando big man Wendell Carter Jr., leading to a three-ball from George.

George had a solid first quarter in Kia Center.

With five points and four assists, the rookie guard led the Jazz in scoring. However, every player to see first-quarter minutes scored a bucket besides Jordan Clarkson.

Hendricks wasn’t able to make either of his two field goal attempts but he put two points on the board with a trip to the free-throw line.

love a three-for-three deal 🫶 pic.twitter.com/89cIWUsZXk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 1, 2024

Utah shot a lackluster 31.8% from the field.

The shooting struggles led to an eight-point deficit, 29-21, going into the second quarter.

Jazz Slumping Since Trade Deadline

The Jazz opted to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline moving center Kelly Olynyk and wing Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors while trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons.

Since the dramatic shakeup the Jazz are just 1-6, including Tuesday’s 27-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks to open their three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

It’s the @utahjazz mailbag: What is going on with Walker Kessler and his role on the team? Plus, what does the future hold for Lauri Markkanen?#TakeNote https://t.co/dvrYbkSFsf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 28, 2024

The Jazz now sit at 27-32 on the season, four games back of the Golden State Warriors who own the 10th and final seeding in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament race.

The Magic face the Jazz as they look to continue their recent hot stretch as they prepare for a playoff push.

Orlando has won nine of their last 12, and sit just a half-game back of the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.