Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Throws Down Transition Alley-Oop Dunk

ORLANDO – Keyonte George showed off his hops in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic as he rose up for an alley-oop dunk.

Collin Sexton set the rookie up as the Magic defense chose to pick up the ball.

The slam gave George his 7th point of the night.

He added eight assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 20 minutes.

The dunk opened a personal scoring run for the rookie guard.

He scored six of eight points for the Jazz to increase his total to 11 and tie the game at 62.

Jazz Slumping Since Trade Deadline

The Jazz opted to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline moving center Kelly Olynyk and wing Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors while trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons.

Since the dramatic shakeup the Jazz are just 1-6, including Tuesday’s 27-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks to open their three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

The Jazz now sit at 27-32 on the season, four games back of the Golden State Warriors who own the 10th and final seeding in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament race.

The Magic face the Jazz as they look to continue their recent hot stretch as they prepare for a playoff push.

Orlando has won nine of their last 12, and sit just a half-game back of the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

