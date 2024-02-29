On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Jordan Clarkson Leaves Magic Defense Guessing With Dribble Moves

Feb 29, 2024, 7:22 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO – Jordan Clarkson made multiple highlights with his handle in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Clarkson maneuvered through Orlando’s defense multiple times and either scored or assisted on a bucket.

Clarkson had a slow start but turned up the heat after halftime.

In the first half, he posted just three points, two assists, and two rebounds.

Clarkson still struggled to find his shot but he did everything else for the Jazz.

He finished with five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

In 34 minutes, Clarkson shot 2/10.

Even though the veteran guard is one of the best shot-creators on the roster, Clarkson differed in the fourth quarter and Utah benefitted.

Jazz Slumping Since Trade Deadline

The Jazz opted to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline moving center Kelly Olynyk and wing Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors while trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons.

Since the dramatic shakeup the Jazz are just 1-6, including Tuesday’s 27-point loss against the Atlanta Hawks to open their three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

The Jazz now sit at 27-32 on the season, four games back of the Golden State Warriors who own the 10th and final seeding in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament race.

The Magic face the Jazz as they look to continue their recent hot stretch as they prepare for a playoff push.

Orlando has won nine of their last 12, and sit just a half-game back of the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

