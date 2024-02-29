On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Jalen Suggs Late Threes Push Magic Past Jazz

Feb 29, 2024, 7:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz pushed the Orlando Magic but ultimately came up short falling on the road 115-107.

Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, and John Collins scored 19 points each to lead the Jazz.

All-Star Paolo Banchero has 29 points to lead the Magic.

First Quarter

Gary Harris got off to a quick start scoring eight of the Magic’s first 10 points.

After falling behind 21-16 midway through the first, the Jazz battled back with a 5-0 run to tie the game with three minutes left in the quarter.

The Magic responded with an 8-0 run of their own to close the quarter.

At the end of one, the Jazz trailed the Magic 29-21.

Second Quarter

Lauri Markkanen got off to a slow start shooting 1-7 from the floor in his first 11 minutes.

John Collins helped carry the scoring load recording 14 points in the first half on 6-7 shooting.

The Jazz closed the half on an 11-0 run to help close the Magic’s 13 point lead.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Magic 53-51.

Third Quarter

The Jazz pulled even with the Magic midway through the third quarter tying the game at 65.

Collin Sexton took over in the third quarter for the Jazz scoring 11 points to bring his total to 19 for the game.

The Jazz outscored hte Magic 31-27.

Through three the Jazz led the Magic 82-80.

Fourth Quarter

Neither team could get separation through the first six minutes of the fourth quarter as the Magic led the Jazz 95-94.

Despite a rough shooting night, Jordan Clarkson helped run the Jazz offense recording seven assists and only one turnover off the bench.

Jalen Suggs scored 14 second half points including three fourth quarter threes to finally put the Jazz away.

The Jazz fell to the Magic

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

