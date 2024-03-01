On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Nevada county election official in charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan resigns

Feb 29, 2024, 7:56 PM

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: Ballots are processed by an election worker at the Clark Cou...

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: Ballots are processed by an election worker at the Clark County Election Department during the ongoing election process on November 10, 2022 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Two days after midterm elections Nevada election officials continue counting votes in state races. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY GABE STERN, ASSOCIATED PRESS/REPORT FOR AMERICA


RENO, Nev. (AP) — The top elections official in a rural Nevada county roiled by false claims of widespread election fraud that led to a controversial hand-count in the 2022 midterms is resigning, according to a resignation letter the county received.

The reason for Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s resignation was not clear. The letter only said he was resigning effective March 31, and a county spokesperson could not confirm on Thursday the reason for his resignation.

Kampf declined to comment when reached over the phone by The Associated Press.

He stepped into the position in the wake of the county commission unanimously voting in support of ditching voting machines as conspiracies of a stolen 2020 election spread. The commission wanted every vote counted by hand, a request that made the county one of the first jurisdictions in the nation to act tangibly on election conspiracies, causing the old county clerk to resign.

Kampf ended up conducting a hand-count, but it looked vastly different than the original plan to make hand-counting the county’s primary method. The county used machines as the primary vote-counting method with a hand-count happening alongside, essentially acting as a test run for future elections. That plan did not appear to gain momentum leading up to 2024.

Deep-red Arizona county rejects proposal to hand-count ballots in 2024 elections

Perhaps the largest conflict stemming from the hand-count came between Kampf and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which had spawned lawsuits, complaints to the secretary of state’s office and a series of Nevada Supreme Court rulings that fundamentally altered Nye County’s plan for its parallel hand-count. The ACLU said hand-counting risked election integrity, proved inefficient and was born out of false election conspiracies.

The hand-count started in late October 2022 when they started counting early ballots, but it was stopped after its second day due to a legal challenge by the ACLU and a subsequent order from the secretary of state’s office. The count could not resume until after polls closed.

“As my mom said, if I don’t have anything nice to say, probably don’t say it at all,” Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, said in an interview after the announcement Thursday. “So I still have nothing nice to say all these years later.”

Kampf was recruited by Jim Marchant, a Republican candidate for secretary of state that year who claimed that every Nevada elected official since 2006 was “installed by the deep state cabal” and led a group of 17 election deniers across the country running mainly for state election offices. Marchant, along with 15 of the remaining 16 Republican coalition members, lost their races as part of a larger rebuke of far-right candidates casting doubt on elections in 2022.

Hand-counting is mostly used in small townships across New England and rural Wisconsin. As of the 2022 midterms, there were 658 jurisdictions in the continental U.S. that relied exclusively on hand-counting, with the vast majority having fewer than 2,000 registered voters, according to data from Verified Voting, a group that tracks voting equipment across states.

The most populous county in the continental U.S. to use only hand-counting was Owyhee County, Idaho, which had 6,315 registered voters as of 2020. Nye County, between Las Vegas and Reno, had over 33,000 total registered voters at the time.

Nevada Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, the state’s top election official who defeated Marchant, thanked Kampf for running county elections, “which is challenging even under the best of circumstances,” he said in an emailed statement.

“Election officials continue to face intense scrutiny and pressure, even though their work is the foundation of our democracy,” Aguilar said. “I’m grateful to Mr. Kampf for his willingness to work with our office for the success of elections in Nevada.”

Kampf’s resignation also continues a trend of turnover among county election officials in Nevada. Eleven of the state’s 17 counties have had turnover in top county election positions since the 2020 election, most of which occurred between 2020 and the 2022 midterms, according to an Associated Press tally, which already included Nye County due to the previous clerk’s resignation.

___

Stern is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on X, formerly Twitter: @gabestern326.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

A proposed bill, HB351, would allow teen drivers to have a single friend in the car, which Utah's s...

Daniel Woodruff

New teen drivers still can’t have friends in car after Utah bill fails

Utah Senate Democrats scored a rare legislative victory this week when they defeated a bill loosening the law for new young drivers.

4 hours ago

voting location...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What is a caucus? How to vote in Utah’s Republican, Democratic presidential contests Tuesday

The November presidential election is still months away, but Utahns will have the chance to weigh in on who advances from each major party on March 5.

5 hours ago

Ryan Smith posted this image to X on Tuesday, showing a new NBA and NHL arena anchoring what he cal...

Josh Ellis and Linsday Aerts

Lawmakers debate NHL arena funding as Church supports project’s potential to ‘revitalize downtown’

The Utah House of Representatives is continuing to discuss a bill to fund a National Hockey League stadium and “sports and entertainment” district in downtown Salt Lake City as the clock ticks down on the 2024 general legislative session.

7 hours ago

fences and buildings with an inmate walking on a snowy sidewalk...

Daniella Rivera

New Prison, New Problems: Inside the effort to staff Utah’s new $1 billion prison facility

Utah's new prison cost taxpayers more than a $ 1 billion, yet a scathing audit shows the new facility has been unsafe and still isn't being used as intended. After being granted unprecedented access, the KSL Investigators go inside the new prison for a look at what's being done to fix its new problems.

22 hours ago

crayons...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah Legislature approves allowing more children at unlicensed day care facilities

A bill in the Utah Legislature that aims to allow unlicensed providers to care for up to eight children instead of six passed the house and senate. It now awaits Gov. Cox's signature.

22 hours ago

a sign announcing rent...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah senators kill compromise bill giving tenants more notice of rent increases

A Utah lawmaker’s push to give tenants more notice of rent increases hit a wall as Republicans on a Senate committee voted not to advance it.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Nevada county election official in charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan resigns