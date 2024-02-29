On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Strong Jazz Effort Falls Short Against Magic

Feb 29, 2024, 8:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz played one of their better games since the trade deadline but came up short against the Orlando Magic 115-107.

Three Jazz players scored 19 points, while the Magic were led by Paolo Banchero with 29.

With the loss, the Jazz fell to 27-33 on the season.

Vets Poor Shooting Sinks Jazz Against Magic

Though the Jazz shot well as a team, connecting on 42 percent of their field goals including 43 percent of their threes, and 23-28 free throws, the poor shooting from Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson was difficult to overcome.

Markkanen shot 4-7 from downtown, but made just 2-8 inside the arc, and missed three of his four attempts at the rim.

“Lauri shot the ball well from three,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “But I think if you ask Lauri, he’s a little frustrated with some of his finishing, especially in the first half around the basket.

The Jazz star also struggled to affect the game elsewhere grabbing just three rebounds and failing to record an assist in 34 minutes.

Clarkson dished out seven assists and snared five rebounds, but shot just 2-10 from the floor and 1-5 from three, while failing to get to the free-throw line.

Markkanen is in the midst of an unusually cold shooting streak connecting on just 37 percent of his field goals over his last six games.

Clarkson meanwhile is shooting just 36 percent over his last eight outings after Thursday’s performance.

While the loss of Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio at the trade deadline has hurt the Jazz’s spacing, they simply need their veterans to shoot the ball better if they want to slow their losing ways.

Keyonte George Strong Game

Rookie Keyonte George snapped out of a two-game shooting slump, scoring 19 points on 5-12 shooting including 2-4 from three and 7-7 from the free-throw line.

The guard also dished out nine assists, his most in a game since matching his career high with 11 on December 6.

George entered the night with a tough matchup against a stellar defensive backcourt in Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris but found a way to score efficiently while turning the ball over only twice in 31 minutes.

His game was not without flaws, however.

Suggs sank three late three-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one on a broken defensive play after George went rogue in the final minute of the game.

“Keyonte is trying to make a play, and that’s just where he was on the floor, but I think in that moment as a team, we’ve got to do a better job of recognizing that being down four with 1:05 is a very winnable game,” Hardy said. “We just need to stay focused in that moment and execute what we want to do.”

It’s a good learning opportunity for George to recognize how well he helped the team through the first 47 minutes of the game, but made a critical mistake that hurt the Jazz late.

Jazz Standings Watch

After Thursday’s loss, teamed with a Golden State Warriors win, the Jazz fell a full five games back of the final Play-In Tournament spots in the West.

With just 22 games left in the season, it’s hard to see how the Jazz will overcome five games in the loss column to catch the Los Angeles Lakers for the tenth seed.

Leaguewide, the Jazz remain a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th-worst record in the NBA but fell 1.5 games back of the inactive Chicago Bulls who own the league’s 12th-worst record.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Heat on Saturday at 3 pm MST in Miami. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Runs Away With Win Over Stanford

The Runnin’ Utes home season comes to a close for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Stanford and Cal later on Saturday.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Can’t Make Up Ground, Falls To Abilene Christian Wildcats

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds fell flat against the Abilene Christian Wildcats and lost by nine in front of the home crowd.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jalen Suggs Late Threes Push Magic Past Jazz

The Utah Jazz pushed the Orlando Magic but ultimately came up short, falling on the road 115-107 to drop their second straight.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Leaves Magic Defense Guessing With Dribble Moves

Jordan Clarkson made multiple highlights with his handle in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Throws Down Transition Alley-Oop Dunk

Keyonte George showed off his hops in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic as he rose up for an alley-oop dunk.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Leads Jazz In Slow First Half Against Orlando Magic

John Collins was the only Utah Jazz player to reach double figures in the first half against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Strong Jazz Effort Falls Short Against Magic