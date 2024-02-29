On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Southern Utah Can’t Make Up Ground, Falls To Abilene Christian Wildcats

Feb 29, 2024, 8:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds fell flat against the Abilene Christian Wildcats and lost by nine in front of the home crowd.

Zion Young led SUU in scoring with 19. Parsa Fallah, Dominique Ford, and Braden Housley all had 10.

The T-Birds lost the rebounding battle by 17 and made one less three despite attempting 11 more than ACU.

First Half

The T-Birds and the Wildcats went back and forth in the first half.

After Parsa Fallah got SUU started with a short jump shot, Zion Young gave Southern Utah a 5-4 lead with a triple.

Abilene Christian stayed on the attack and pulled away a bit with two straight makes from deep.

Southern Utah kept it close but ACU held the lead for the majority of the first half off of their early advantage.

Young tried his hardest to put the T-Birds out in front though. He was the leading scorer for SUU in the half with 13 and made three threes in the first seven minutes.

Outside of Young, no one could really get much going.

Southern Utah shot just 39.3% from the field and 36.4% from deep in the first half. Abilene Christian had an overall better shot selection and made 54.8% of their attempts.

Despite all of this, SUU was right on the Wildcats’ tail for the entire 20 minutes.

The Thunderbirds got outrebounded 22-12 in the first half but that stat wasn’t really noticed until the final seconds of the half.

ACU got an offensive rebound with less than five seconds left and found a shooter on the three-point line to increase the lead to six going into the break.

Second Half

Two easy looks at the rim for ACU increased their lead to 10 in the opening minutes of the half.

Southern Utah clapped back and closed the lead with some open shots from outside.

The Thunderbirds were able to get within one possession before the Wildcats had enough.

Abilene Christian went on an 18-9 run and reopened a double-digit advantage.

It seemed like every time Southern Utah switched it up, the Wildcats had a response.

SUU was unable to get the lead back below 10 and ACU kept generating easy buckets.

With three minutes left, the Thunderbirds trailed by 11, 73-62.

Southern Utah closed the lead down to 9 but couldn’t do more than that.

The T-Birds dropped to 9-19 on the season with the home loss to Abilene Christian.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Runs Away With Win Over Stanford

The Runnin’ Utes home season comes to a close for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Stanford and Cal later on Saturday.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Strong Jazz Effort Falls Short Against Magic

The Utah Jazz played one of their better games since the trade deadline but came up short against the Orlando Magic.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jalen Suggs Late Threes Push Magic Past Jazz

The Utah Jazz pushed the Orlando Magic but ultimately came up short, falling on the road 115-107 to drop their second straight.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Leaves Magic Defense Guessing With Dribble Moves

Jordan Clarkson made multiple highlights with his handle in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Throws Down Transition Alley-Oop Dunk

Keyonte George showed off his hops in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic as he rose up for an alley-oop dunk.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Leads Jazz In Slow First Half Against Orlando Magic

John Collins was the only Utah Jazz player to reach double figures in the first half against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Southern Utah Can’t Make Up Ground, Falls To Abilene Christian Wildcats