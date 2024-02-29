Utah Basketball Runs Away With Win Over Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes home season comes to a close for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Stanford and Cal later on Saturday.

Utah is currently living life on the bubble that wasn’t helped by a very poor performance last week in Boulder against Colorado. The Utes are trying to control what they can control down the stretch of the regular season starting with the Cardinal in hopes of breaking their NCAA Tournament drought.

The Utes got off to a quick start over Stanford in the first half 7-0 before the Cardinal got on the board. Utah continued their dominance over the Cardinal in the first half going into the locker room with a 46-27 lead.

HALFTIME Utah goes into the locker room with a 46-27 lead over Stanford. The #Utes have been shooting 47% from the field, 36% from the three, and 70% from the free throw. Utah has been a force off the offensive boards with 11 and have gained 12 second-chance points.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 1, 2024

Utah continued to play hard, putting Stanford away, 90-68 to keep their NCAA Tournament dreams alive.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes finish the weekend off hosting the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, March 2 with a 7:00 pm MT tip. That game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Stanford

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Stanford

Scoring Leader: Cole Bajema – 21 points

Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 assists

Bajema went 6-11 from the paint, 5-6 from the three, and 4-5 from the line to earn his team high and career high of 19 points.

Lawson Lovering came in second for the Utes in scoring with 17 points going 6-6 from the field and 5-9 from the line. He was also good for four rebounds, one block and one steal.

Gabe Madsen came third in line for Utah’s top scorers with 15 points.

Deivon Smith rounded out the Utes’ top scorers with 13 points and earning a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. This is his third game of the season with a triple-double.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Cardinal

The Utes had a solid night shooting going 49% from the field, 43% from the three and 64% at the line against the Cardinal.

Utah collected 40 total rebounds, 17 assists, five blocks and seven steals against Stanford. The Utes were particularly smooth off the offensive boards collecting 15 that resulted in 20 second chance points.

