Observations From Day One Of BYU Football Spring Practice

PROVO, Utah – The 2024 BYU football season kicked off on Thursday with the start of spring practice.

BYU’s first of 15 spring practices occurred outside the Student Athlete Building practice fields.

The media watched the final 20 minutes of practice on day one.

BYU practiced on the north end of the practice fields. All eyes were on the quarterbacks.

Tidbits on the BYU football quarterbacks at spring practice

Four quarterbacks took snaps during the media observation window. Those four quarterbacks included USF/Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon, returner Jake Retzlaff, Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet, and Cade Fennegan.

Gerry Bohanon was the first quarterback that the media saw on Thursday. His first snap during the media observation window was a handoff to running back LJ Martin.

After Bohanon took a few snaps, Jake Retzlaff, who started the final four games last season, stepped in at quarterback. He connected on a pass to freshman tight end Ryner Swanson. Swanson gained yardage after the catch with some impressive running down the sideline.

Preferred walk-on signal-caller Treyson Bourguet was the third quarterback. Bourguet transferred to BYU after two seasons with Western Michigan.

The fourth quarterback to appear during the media observation was Cade Fennegan.

Retzlaff and Bohanon took snaps during the window with what appeared to be the first-team offensive line.

Retzlaff’s best throw of the day was a side-arm pass completed to tight end Keanu Hill. After the catch, Hill got up and signaled first down.

Retzlaff had one inaccurate throw, a low pass intended for LJ Martin.

There was a moment when Retzlaff was off the field; he was watching closely and called out a freshman receiver to ensure he was lined up in the right spot.

Bohanon’s best pass was a rope to senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter.

On the flip side, Bohanon had a floater pass that wobbled a little bit and landed in the hands of Ryner Swanson. The graduate senior, who already holds a master’s degree, also completed two passes to wide receiver newcomer Weston Covey.

Bohanon showed a little bit of his running ability on a run play.

LJ Martin leads the way at running back

Early in the media observation period, LJ Martin had a run up the middle that would have gained big yardage if the pads were on. Martin was one of the standouts from the first day of spring practices.

Other running backs who took carries on Thursday included Enoch Nawahine, Miles Davis, Pokaiaua Haunga, and Jovesa Damuni.

Haunga and Damuni are two newcomers to the program. Both players had some nice runs. Haunga got a bigger workload in the media window. Damuni had a nice spin move on one of his runs.

Hinckley Folau Ropati was on the sideline and didn’t take any snaps during the media observation.

Freshman cornerback is an intriguing prospect

True freshman Therrian “Tre” Alexander III went through his first collegiate practice on Thursday. Alexander, a native of Ellenwood, Georgia, earned a lot of snaps.

The former three-star prospect has the speed to be an instant contributor this fall.

Alexander had a strong helmet game, rocking a Riddel Axiom lid with a visor.

Sophomore riser?

BYU safety Raider Damuni caught my attention on Thursday. The former Timpview High star looked bigger physically and was running downhill with a lot of speed.

Damuni is a hard-hitting safety. It will be interesting to see how he factors into the depth chart in a busy safety unit moving forward.

Faces in the crowd at BYU football practice

Former Utah State, Oregon State, and Wisconsin head coach Gary Andersen was in attendance wearing BYU gear at practice. During the media observation, Andersen stood beside BYU defensive tackle coach Sione Po’uha.

Former Utah State head coach Gary Andersen was a visitor at #BYU football spring practice.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/Lzf1CbfHeS — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 1, 2024

BYU signee wide receiver Tei Nacua was at practice on Thursday. The youngest Nacua brother will join the team this summer.

Former BYU National Champions Lee Johnson and Ty Mattingly were observing practice.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper