On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For One Match Over Alleged Offensive Gesture

Feb 29, 2024, 10:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Arabia league game while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

After Al-Nassr defeated Riyadh rival Al-Shabab 3-2 on Sunday, video footage appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at Al-Shabab fans.

Background chants of “Messi,” referencing Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival Lionel Messi, could be heard.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) committee announced the ban on social media early Thursday morning local time. Al-Nassr’s next league game is at home to Al-Hazm on Thursday.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will also have to pay a fine of 20,000 Saudi Riyals ( $5,333) to Al-Shabab, to cover the costs of the club filing the complaint, and half of that amount to the federation.

The committee said that the decision was not open to appeal.

While the incident was not captured by television cameras, the actions of Ronaldo, who scored a first-half penalty in the game, were widely criticized in Saudi Arabia by former players and commentators.

According to reports in the Saudi Arabia media, the 39-year-old told the committee that the gesture was one of victory and common in Europe.

It is not the first time that the Portuguese forward has been at the center of controversy since joining Al-Nassr. Last April, upon leaving the field after a game against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals as fans chanted Messi’s name. On that occasion, Al-Nassr said that the forward had sustained a groin injury in the match.

Ronaldo, who moved to the Riyadh-based club in December 2022, has a league-leading 22 goals. His scored the opener against Al Shabab, a first-half penalty.

RELATED STORIES

Al Nassr is also in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League, a tournament it has never won.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Prepared For BYU QB Competition With Former Star

Returning lettermen Jake Retzlaff turned to a former BYU star to get ready for the quarterback competition.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From Day One Of BYU Football Spring Practice

Observations from the first day of BYU football spring practice.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dillon Jones Wills Weber State To Overtime Win Over Northern Colorado

The Weber State Wildcats pulled out a nail-biting overtime win over Northern Colorado thanks to a dominant performance from Dillon Jones.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Second Half Comeback Falls Short As Utah Tech Drops To Tarleton State

The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost to the Tarleton State Texans, 85-74, after going down by 19 in the first half.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Runs Away With Win Over Stanford

The Runnin’ Utes home season comes to a close for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Stanford and Cal later on Saturday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Can’t Make Up Ground, Falls To Abilene Christian Wildcats

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds fell flat against the Abilene Christian Wildcats and lost by nine in front of the home crowd.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For One Match Over Alleged Offensive Gesture