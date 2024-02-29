On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jake Retzlaff Prepared For BYU QB Competition With Former Star

Feb 29, 2024, 11:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The one word to describe Jake Retzlaff during the first day of BYU football spring practice was excited.

Retzlaff enters his second season with the BYU program after starting four games last year. The former No. 1 JUCO quarterback prospect by ESPN gained valuable playing time while still maintaining his redshirt year.

Retzlaff finished last season with 648 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect also rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries.

Retzlaff enters the 2024 season as a redshirt junior and is in the thick of a quarterback competition with Baylor/USF transfer QB Gerry Bohanon.

“I’m just super excited. The guys are really excited to go today. We had great energy like you expect on the first day [of practice],” said Retzlaff on Thursday. “It was so fun to be out there again. I’ve been sitting around waiting for this for the last few months. I’m just so excited to be back out here.”

After Retzlaff’s four starts last season, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake didn’t commit to naming Retzlaff as the starting QB for 2024. That meant it would be a quarterback competition to determine who would lead BYU’s offense in their second year as a Big 12 program.

Jake Retzlaff trained with former BYU star John Beck during the offseason

To prepare for the competition, Retzlaff, a California native, took the path many BYU quarterbacks recently took, training with former BYU star John Beck at 3DQB.

“I live in Corona, California, which is 30 minutes away from Huntington Beach. So I’m out there with John Beck as much as I could when I was gone for the break. I’m so fortunate that I’m able to do that to live down the road and to be able to do that. He works out of my first junior college, that field that I played on. That’s where we work out every day.”

The past three starting BYU quarterbacks, Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, and Kedon Slovis, all trained with John Beck in California. Retzlaff joins that group.

“It’s awesome to be able to work with a guy like that with the experience that he has. He’s taught me so much in the short time that we’ve been working together and he’s just helping me improve in every single facet.”

The media was able to watch 20 minutes of practice on Thursday. Retzlaff’s highlight pass was a completion to tight end Keanu Hill. The pass was highlighted by Retzlaff’s ability to throw the ball with unique arm angles, something he credits to his history playing baseball in high school.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Sitake said he would like a starting quarterback as soon as possible. But the ninth-year head coach added that the starting quarterback job will not be handed to anyone and that somebody has to earn it.

So, don’t be surprised if this battle continues into fall camp in August.

“Iron sharpens iron”

Retzlaff isn’t letting the competition take over his thoughts during practice.

“I’m just worried about going out there and ballin’. Like I said, I’ve been waiting on this for a long time. So worrying about stuff like that is going to take care of itself. At the end of the day, that’s not what I’m focused on. I’m focused on getting reps and getting out there with the guys. It’s just fun to play football.”

However, Retzlaff noted that he embraced the opportunity to compete when BYU signed Gerry Bohanon and Western Michigan walk-on Treyson Bourguet out of the transfer portal.

“That’s the world we live in. Right? If you’re not competing, then what are you doing? Iron sharpens iron,” Retzlaff said. “So that’s the way I look at it. It’s like, those guys are gonna push me to be better every day. That’s just the mindset I’ve got going into it.”

BYU will have 15 spring practices that run until March 30.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For One Match Over Alleged Offensive Gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture while playing in the Saudi Pro League.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From Day One Of BYU Football Spring Practice

Observations from the first day of BYU football spring practice.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dillon Jones Wills Weber State To Overtime Win Over Northern Colorado

The Weber State Wildcats pulled out a nail-biting overtime win over Northern Colorado thanks to a dominant performance from Dillon Jones.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Second Half Comeback Falls Short As Utah Tech Drops To Tarleton State

The Utah Tech Trailblazers lost to the Tarleton State Texans, 85-74, after going down by 19 in the first half.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Runs Away With Win Over Stanford

The Runnin’ Utes home season comes to a close for the 2023-24 season at the Huntsman Center hosting Stanford and Cal later on Saturday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Can’t Make Up Ground, Falls To Abilene Christian Wildcats

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds fell flat against the Abilene Christian Wildcats and lost by nine in front of the home crowd.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Jake Retzlaff Prepared For BYU QB Competition With Former Star