On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Legislators Approve Bill For Brand New Downtown NBA/NHL Arena

Mar 1, 2024, 1:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lawmakers approved a bill on Friday that opens up the possibility of building a new arena in downtown Salt Lake City that would be home to the Utah Jazz and a potential NHL expansion team.

After the House of Representatives made some changes to the initial proposal, Utah senators voted in favor of the bill 22-4.

“A thriving state needs a thriving downtown in its capital city,” wrote SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Smith Entertainment Group in a joint statement. “With today’s passage of the Capital City Reinvestment Zone bill, we are poised to invest deeply in Salt Lake City’s downtown experience.”

The last step in the process is approval from Gov. Spencer Cox. Assuming Cox will sign off, the bill would go into effect on May 1.

The changes made by the House of Representatives include a new name for the project and some clarifications on safety and plans for the revitalization zone.

One thing is for sure, the Jazz are staying downtown. There was speculation surrounding the NHL and MLB affecting where the Jazz would call home. But both SEG and Utah lawmakers appear to be committed to keeping Utah’s NBA team right where they are.

The benefits of a revitalized sports zone extend past the NBA and NHL. Concerts and other events will likely be more inclined to come to SLC. Not to mention Salt Lake City being named the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Olympic games.

RELATED: Salt Lake City Is ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics. What Does That Mean?

On Thursday, the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints released a statement in support of the bill.

“As a stakeholder in the downtown community, where the Church’s global headquarters is positioned, we’re pleased with the potential this has to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City while presenting a safe and family-friendly gathering place for generations to come,” a spokesperson from the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said.

HB562 was approved by the Utah Legislature just a couple of days before SB272. HB562 is a similar bill that aims to build an MLB ballpark in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark neighborhood.

Smith Proposes Downtown Arena

Earlier this week Smith shared the drawing of the revitalized arena amid his bid to bring an NHL franchise to the state of Utah.

The rendering shows a glass-front multi-purpose arena lined by storefronts leading to the building.

“Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah,” Smith wrote. “Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core.”

The Utah state senate advanced a plan to fund an NHL stadium and a “sports and entertainment” district downtown, which includes a sales tax increase of up to 0.5% in Salt Lake City.

The proposal would also allow the increased tax money to fund either a new NHL stadium, renovations to the Delta Center, or both, and infrastructure investments for a yet-to-be-determined area that the city council would designate.

Smith has said that an NHL team could immediately begin play at the Delta Center while they explore options for a long-term solution for a hockey arena.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Plays In February From Utah Jazz Rookies

Let's lean into the youth movement by looking back at the best plays of February from the Utah Jazz rookies.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake To Compete In 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Real Salt Lake will compete in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the 18th time in club history in 2024.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best March Madness Games Played In Salt Lake City

For the first time in five years, the NCAA March Madness Men's Basketball Tournament will return to Salt Lake City.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Prepared For BYU QB Competition With Former Star

Returning lettermen Jake Retzlaff turned to a former BYU star to get ready for the quarterback competition.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For One Match Over Alleged Offensive Gesture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match for making an alleged offensive gesture while playing in the Saudi Pro League.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Observations From Day One Of BYU Football Spring Practice

Observations from the first day of BYU football spring practice.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Legislators Approve Bill For Brand New Downtown NBA/NHL Arena