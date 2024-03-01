On the Site:
Real Salt Lake To Compete In 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Mar 1, 2024, 1:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will compete in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the 18th time in club history in 2024.

RSL is one of eight MLS teams to participate in the midseason tournament.

Real will be joined by Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, LAFC, San Jose, Seattle, and Houston.

Real Salt Lake In The 2023 U.S. Open Cup

In the 2023 U.S. Open Cup, RSL made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to the Houston Dynamo.

Real Salt Lake beat the Las Vegas Lights FC, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids, and LA Galaxy in its first four games. Houston beat RSL 3-1 and then went on to dethrone Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the final.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Falls To Inter Miami CF On Road In MLS Season Opener

2024 USOC And RSL

Real Salt Lake has played a total of 34 games in the Open Cup and boasts a record of 15-16-3.

The 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup kicks off on May 6 and 7 with the final coming on September 25.

Finalized dates and matchups will be released at a later date.

After a 0-1-1 start to the 2024 MLS season, RSL will look to get some wind in its sails heading into the May tournament. The club will have played 11 games when the 2024 USOC rolls around.

Unfortunately for RSL, they will only get an early look at LAFC leading up to the tourney. None of the other six MLS teams competing in the Open Cup is on Real’s schedule in the coming months.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

