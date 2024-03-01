Teen seriously injured after possibly ‘hood surfing’ police say

TREMONTON — A teen was seriously injured after he was possibly “hood surfing” on a car in Tremonton on Friday.

According to Dustin Cordova, the Chief of the Tremonton Police Department it appears it was a case of “hood-surfing,” and that the boy was likely riding on top of a car.

Cordova said the initial report is that the teen was playing with his friend, riding on his vehicle, when the friend hit the brakes causing the boy to fall off and hit his head on the ground.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Bear River High School. Cordova said he believed both kids involved were students at Bear River High.

The teen was transported to a local hospital and then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“We are investigating this as a criminal case, due to the reckless nature,” Cordova said.

The crash is being investigated.

No other information was immediately available.