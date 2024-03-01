KSL Sports Rewind: 5A Girls Basketball Championship Recap

On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Mar 1, 2024, 2:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind wrapped up the 5A girls basketball tournament with a recap of the championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the 5A championship game between the Bountiful Redhawks and Wasatch Wasps. Bountiful knocked off Wasatch 62-35. KSL Sports Rewind caught up with Milika Satuala, Taylor Harvey, and head coach Joel Burton.

Harvey led the way with 24 points in the state championship game. Satuala dropped 19 points and 8 rebounds. Mae Johnson added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

To watch the full interviews and recap, check out the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

