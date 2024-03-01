Real Salt Lake Hosts LAFC For Home Opener As Utah Welcomes Storm

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake kicks off its home schedule with a match against LAFC as the state of Utah welcomes a weekend storm featuring rain and snow.

Real Salt Lake hosts LAFC for home opener

RSL will host Los Angeles at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, March 2.

On Saturday afternoon, the Wasatch Front will be home to rain and snow showers during Real Salt Lake’s match.

“Snow, rain, that’s something that we’re accustomed to,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni told KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK the day before the match. “I think the best way to game plan for the unknown is the mindset. If that’s already an issue before the game starts, it’s not going to bode well. So for us, it’s really about controlling the controllables.”

Weather Forecast

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson laid out the weather forecast for the weekend, including Saturday’s match.

“As our cold front parks off to the west of Utah, winds will whip out of the south through tomorrow midday. Saturday wind gusts could reach 60 mph along the Wasatch Front, up to 75 mph in the West Desert and 100 mph along the Utah mountain ridge tops. Cold front finally moves through Saturday afternoon bringing rain switching snow with snow showers holding on into Sunday,” Johnson forecasted. “Total snow accumulations: Wasatch Front 2-5″, Northern/Central Mountains 12-24″, Central Valleys 3-6″, Southern Mountains 6-12″.”

March 2 will feature a high of 52 degrees and a low of 32. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

RSL v. LAFC

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21.

The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC on February 24.

LAFC arrives in Utah after winning its season opener against Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1.

RSL’s match against LAFC will kick off at 12 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

