Family Flies From New Zealand To Surprise BYU’s Kaylee Smiler On Senior Day

SALT LAKE CITY – The family of BYU‘s Kaylee Smiler flew from New Zealand to Utah to surprise the Cougar women’s basketball guard on senior day.

The Cougars hosted the Coogs of Houston at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Thursday, February 29.

After the contest, BYU honored its senior players, including Smiler. However, the postgame included a surprise for Smiler on the special day.

The Hamilton, New Zealand native was surprised to see that her family flew across the world to be in Provo for her final home game at BYU. The family also performed a ceremonial Haka dance.

“Family is everything,” the BYU women’s basketball team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video of the Smiler family at the game. “@KayleeSmiler gets the best senior day surprise one could ask for. her parents flew from New Zealand to surprise her and perform the Haka. it doesn’t get better than this.”

family is everything. 💙 @KayleeSmiler gets the best senior day surprise one could ask for. her parents flew from New Zealand to surprise her and perform the Haka. it doesn’t get better than this. pic.twitter.com/ULMZHTQbyP — BYU Women’s Hoops (@byuwbb) February 29, 2024

In addition to the surprise, Smiler and the Cougars earned a 64-54 victory over Houston. The win improved BYU’s record to 16-14 this season, including 6-11 in Big 12 Conference play.

moments like these 💙🥹 pic.twitter.com/XU2tPxAgaP — BYU Women’s Hoops (@byuwbb) February 29, 2024

Smiler finished the contest with six points on 1-7 shooting, including 1-5 from beyond the arc. She added one rebound, one assist, and three steals in 38 minutes.

Smiler and the Cougars wrap up their 2023-24 regular season schedule with a road game against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

