South Jordan crash results in one fatality, closes I-15 on ramp

SOUTH JORDAN — A single-vehicle crash has resulted in one fatality on Interstate-15 at 11400 South, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The 11400 South southbound on-ramp will be closed until 8:45 p.m.

UHP said the car hit the barrier and the driver was transported in critical condition. UHP tweeted the crash turned fatal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.