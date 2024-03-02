On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

South Jordan crash results in one fatality, closes I-15 on ramp

Mar 1, 2024, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

UDOT Traffic Camera showcasing the fatal crash in South Jordan. (KSL News)...

UDOT Traffic Camera showcasing the fatal crash in South Jordan. (KSL News)

(KSL News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A single-vehicle crash has resulted in one fatality on Interstate-15 at 11400 South, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The 11400 South southbound on-ramp will be closed until 8:45 p.m.

UHP said the car hit the barrier and the driver was transported in critical condition. UHP tweeted the crash turned fatal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

SLCPD officers pulling the the man off the parking garage ledge. (The Salt Lake City Police Departm...

Alex Cabrero

Body cam video shows police officers save man’s life during mental health crisis

Many people who live or work in downtown Salt Lake City often have very normal days. 

1 hour ago

A picture of the dead, Provo Police officer Joseph Shinners, that was being used in the courtroom o...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Attorneys urge jury to consider intent in trial for man accused of murdering Provo officer

The trial for the man accused of murdering Joseph Shinners began Friday. Matt Hoover's attorneys said he meant to shoot himself that fateful day, not Shinners.

1 hour ago

Leah Moses...

Annie Knox

Utah lawmakers pass ‘Om’s Law,’ focused on child safety in custody decisions

Utah lawmakers gave final passage to bill requiring judges to consider evidence of domestic violence raised in child custody cases.

2 hours ago

Layton High School (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Layton High School student in custody after being found with a gun on school grounds

Police arrested a student after he was found with a weapon while at Layton High School Friday morning.

2 hours ago

The seal of the Utah House of Representatives (Istvan Bartos, KSL News)...

Daniel Woodruff

Republicans tout legislative successes while Democrats criticize polarization

The Utah Legislature adjourns Friday night after a 45-day session that was jam-packed with hundreds of bills on various issues.

2 hours ago

Blowing flags...

Brianna Chavez

Rocky Mountain Power prepared for strong winds that could cause power outages

With strong winds anticipated throughout much of the state this weekend, Rocky Mountain Power said crews are standing by, prepared for whatever damage may come.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

South Jordan crash results in one fatality, closes I-15 on ramp