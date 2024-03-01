KSL Sports Rewind: 2024 5A Boys Basketball Championship Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind wrapped up the 5A boys basketball tournament with a recap of the championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the 5A championship game between the Olympus Titans and Alta Hawks. Olympus knocked off Alta 69-61. KSL Sports Rewind caught up with Dutch DowDell, Jordan Barnes, and head coach Matt Barnes.

DowDell led the way with 34 points in the state championship game. Barnes dropped 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. Reef Smylie added 13 points.

To watch the full interviews and recap, check out the video at the top of the story.

