On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 22 Utah State Shows Depth In Wire-To-Wire Win Over Air Force

Mar 1, 2024, 11:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Few teams can withstand the night Great Osobor just had as No. 22 Utah State’s leading scorer this season. With Osobor surrounded by Falcons defenders all night, USU turned to its stable of depth and experience to pay the rent in a 72-60 win.

Air Force (9-19, 2-14) put up a fight but couldn’t match the No. 22 Aggies (24-5, 12-4)  down the stretch in a win that keeps Utah State cemented in the Mountain West’s top spot with two games to play.

Ian Martinez scored 21 points, carrying the scoring load with the Aggie big man struggling to get touches. Josh Uduje started for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds. Darius Brown II and Mason Falslev each scored ten.

Ethan Taylor scored 15 points to lead the Falcons.

First Half

Utah State came out of the gates with great energy. The Aggies defense held Air Force without a basket for nearly three minutes, keying a 7-0 run to take a 16-8 lead at the first media timeout. Ian Martinez sparked the team with five points, three boards, and a steal in the opening seven minutes.

RELATED: Utah State Vaults Into Top 25

The lead ballooned to 13 when Martinez powered his way to the basket for an and-one layup.

Struggling to get started on the offensive end, Great Osobor pinned a Falcon shot against the glass. The block sparked a fast break that Javon Jackson turned into a three-point play late in the half.

USU held a 43-30 halftime lead. Martinez led all scorers with 14 points. Rytis Petraitis had ten points for Air Force.

The Falcons hit 13-of-26 shots (50 percent) while the Aggies were on fire throughout the period, connecting on 17-of-29 field goals (58.6 percent).

Second Half

Air Force took advantage of an Aggie offense stuck in the mud after the break, cutting the deficit to single digits before the first media timeout of the half.

RELATED: ‘Confident’ Darius Brown II Sets Tone For No. 22 Utah State

Utah State lost Osobor to an injury when a flagrant foul sent the junior barreling into an Air Force defender face-first. With Osobor out, USU maintained its lead, taking a 56-48 lead into the under-12-minute timeout.

The Aggies’ depth showed their depth and versatility, turning to its defense to take control of the action, holding the Falcons without a field goal for 7:21 of game time.

Osobor returned with 8:05 left, a bandage over his right eye, and Utah State leading 59-48. The advantage quickly expanded to 67-51 with less than five minutes to play.

USU held on down the stretch for a 72-60 win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

No .22 Utah State heads back to California on Wednesday, March 6, for a matchup with the San Jose State Spartans (9-20, 2-14). Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. MT. USU holds a lopsided 67-19 advantage in the all-time series with SJSU. Utah State bested the Spartans in Logan to close January with an 82-61 win.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: 2024 5A Boys Basketball Championship Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the 5A championship game between the Olympus Titans and Alta Hawks.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Battle: Gerry Bohanon, Jake Retzlaff Split First-Team Spring Ball Reps

It's a two-man race for the starting QB job at BYU.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bracketology Forecasts Have BYU Trending Up Entering March

The Bracketologists are looking kindly on BYU basketball after the win over Kansas.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Renews Old MWC Rivalry With TCU In Big 12 Play

BYU returns home for a tilt against a familiar foe.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: 2024 6A Girls Basketball Championship Recap

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the 6A championship game between the Lone Peak Knights and Copper Hills Grizzlies.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Family Flies From New Zealand To Surprise BYU’s Kaylee Smiler On Senior Day

The family of BYU's Kaylee Smiler flew from New Zealand to Utah to surprise the Cougar women's basketball guard on senior day.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

No. 22 Utah State Shows Depth In Wire-To-Wire Win Over Air Force