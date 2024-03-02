KSL Sports Rewind: 2024 6A Boys Basketball Championship Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind wrapped up the 6A boys basketball tournament with a recap of the championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind recapped the 6A championship game between the Lehi Pioneers and Corner Canyon Chargers. Lehi knocked off Corner Canyon 78-67. KSL Sports Rewind caught up with Cooper Lewis, Easton Hawkins, and head coach Quincy Lewis.

Lewis led the way with 30 points in the state championship game. Hawkins dropped 23 points and 8 rebounds. added 13 points. Gabe Cowan added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

To watch the full interviews and recap, check out the video at the top of the story.

