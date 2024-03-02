Utah Women Fall Flat At Home On Senior Day Against Washington

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball team is wrap up their regular season hosting the Washington Huskies for Senior Day.

The Utes had a great outing Thursday night against Washington State and want to end things on a high note against UW not only for their seniors, but for seeding purposes in the NCAA Tournament.

The Utes started flat against the Huskies and never really got into their groove in the first half of the game. Utah went into the locker room down six to UW, 27-21.

Utah continued struggle in the second half, ultimately succumbing to UW on Senior Day at the Huntsman Center, 62-47.

Utah Women’s Basketball 2023-24 Seniors

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will make their way to Las Vegas next week for the Pac-12 Tournament from March 6-10.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. Washington

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. UW

  • Scoring Leader: Maty Wilke – 17 points
  • Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili – 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Alissa Pili – 3 assists

Maty Wilke finished as the leading scorer for the Utes going 6-10 from the field, 2-6 from the three, and 3-4 from the line. Wilke also tallied three rebounds, and one assist.

Ines Vieira came in as Utah’s second leading scorer with nine points on the day and had three assists.

Kennady McQueen rounded out Utah’s top shooters for the day with seven points. McQueen also had a nice day off the boards with seven.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Washington

The Utah women had a rough day shooting against UW going 32% from the field while shooting 19% from the three, and 67% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 31 rebounds, 12 assists, no blocks and seven steals.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports

