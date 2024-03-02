Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen Block Bam Adebayo During Jazz-Heat Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks and Lauri Markkanen combined to block a pair of shots by Bam Adebayo early in Utah’s game against the Miami Heat.

The Heat hosted the Jazz at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 2.

With 10:32 remaining in the opening quarter, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was swatted by Hendricks. The Heat center collected an offensive rebound before attempting another shot. Adebayo’s second attempt on the play was rejected by a mean swat from Markkanen. John Collins picked up the ball for Utah and proceeded to dunk the ball at the other end of the court.

Collins’ jam gave Utah an early 4-0 lead.

Later, the Jazz owned a 26-24 lead with 2:43 left in the quarter. Hendricks had two points, one rebound, and a block in seven minutes. Markkanen had three points, one block, and a steal.

This season, Hendricks and Markkanen are both averaging 0.5 blocks per game.

Jazz vs. Heat

Saturday’s contest will be the second and final game between the Jazz and Heat during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah hosted Miami at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on December 30. The Jazz beat the Heat, 117-109. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

The Jazz entered the second meeting with a 27-33 record, including 9-22 on the road. Utah had lost seven of its previous eight contests.

Miami entered the matchup having won five of its last six games. The Heat came into the afternoon with a 33-26 record, including 15-13 at home.

