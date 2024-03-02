On the Site:
Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen Block Bam Adebayo During Jazz-Heat Game

Mar 2, 2024, 3:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Taylor Hendricks and Lauri Markkanen combined to block a pair of shots by Bam Adebayo early in Utah’s game against the Miami Heat.

Jazz forwards block Bam Adebayo

The Heat hosted the Jazz at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 2.

RELATED: Top Plays In February From Utah Jazz Rookies

With 10:32 remaining in the opening quarter, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was swatted by Hendricks. The Heat center collected an offensive rebound before attempting another shot. Adebayo’s second attempt on the play was rejected by a mean swat from Markkanen. John Collins picked up the ball for Utah and proceeded to dunk the ball at the other end of the court.

Collins’ jam gave Utah an early 4-0 lead.

Later, the Jazz owned a 26-24 lead with 2:43 left in the quarter. Hendricks had two points, one rebound, and a block in seven minutes. Markkanen had three points, one block, and a steal.

This season, Hendricks and Markkanen are both averaging 0.5 blocks per game.

Utah’s game against Miami is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Heat

Saturday’s contest will be the second and final game between the Jazz and Heat during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah hosted Miami at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on December 30. The Jazz beat the Heat, 117-109. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

The Jazz entered the second meeting with a 27-33 record, including 9-22 on the road. Utah had lost seven of its previous eight contests.

Miami entered the matchup having won five of its last six games. The Heat came into the afternoon with a 33-26 record, including 15-13 at home.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

