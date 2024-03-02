Andres Gomez Opens Scoring For RSL In The Snow Against LAFC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Andres Gomez scored his first goal of the season in the snow against LAFC on Saturday.

Gomez scored just one goal in his MLS and RSL debut season last year.

Scoring in a winter wonderland ❄️ pic.twitter.com/aB4Z1nmQBf — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 2, 2024

After RSL and LAFC waited over two hours to get started due to weather delays, Gomez gave Real an early lead in the 18th minute.

Off of an assist from Chicho Arango, Gomez drew in the LAFC goalkeeper and snuck a shot in the bottom left corner.

Gomez nearly made it 2-0 just a couple of minutes later but he was called offside

Real Salt Lake struggled at home in 2023. The club finished with a 6-7-4 record at America First Field.

When LAFC came into Utah last season, RSL suffered a 3-0 shutout loss.

Gomez gave Real Salt Lake some early momentum as the club aimed to start its 2024 home schedule with a big win.

Real Salt Lake Hosts LAFC For Home Opener As Utah Welcomes Storm

Real Salt Lake kicks off its home schedule with a match against LAFC as the state of Utah welcomes a weekend storm featuring rain and snow.

RSL will host Los Angeles at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, March 2.

RELATED: Cristian Arango’s 100th Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over St. Louis City SC

On Saturday afternoon, the Wasatch Front will be home to rain and snow showers during Real Salt Lake’s match.

“Snow, rain, that’s something that we’re accustomed to,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni told KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK the day before the match. “I think the best way to game plan for the unknown is the mindset. If that’s already an issue before the game starts, it’s not going to bode well. So for us, it’s really about controlling the controllables.”

Real Salt Lake and LAFC in 2024

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21.

The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC on February 24.

LAFC arrives in Utah after winning its season opener against Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.