Jazz Rookie Brice Sensabaugh Buries Three-Pointers Against Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh drained a pair of three-pointers during the first half of Utah’s game against the Miami Heat.

The Heat hosted the Jazz at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 2.

With 1:24 left to play in the first quarter, Jazz guard Kris Dunn drove into the paint before kicking the ball out to Sensabaugh. The rookie from Ohio State took advantage of an open look by knocking down a 25-foot jump shot to give the Jazz a 31-16 lead.

The Jazz owned a 34-30 advantage at the end of the first 12 minutes of game time.

Early in the second quarter, Sensabaugh got another good look at the hoop following a pass by Talen Horton-Tucker. Sensabaugh connected on another shot from beyond the arc, this time from 22 feet out. The triple gave Utah a 38-36 lead.

During his first seven minutes on the court, Sensabaugh scored six points on 2-4 shooting, including 2-3 from downtown.

This season, the rookie is averaging 2.8 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting.

Jazz vs. Heat

Saturday’s contest will be the second and final game between the Jazz and Heat during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah hosted Miami at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on December 30. The Jazz beat the Heat, 117-109. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

The Jazz entered the second meeting with a 27-33 record, including 9-22 on the road. Utah had lost seven of its previous eight contests.

Miami entered the matchup having won five of its last six games. The Heat came into the afternoon with a 33-26 record, including 15-13 at home.

