Jazz Rookie Keyonte George Knocks Down Three In Face Of Heat Defender

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Keyonte George buried a deep three-pointer in the face of a defender during Utah’s game against the Miami Heat.

Keyonte George hits deep three vs. Heat

The Heat hosted the Jazz at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 2.

RELATED: Top Plays In February From Utah Jazz Rookies

Only 1:05 into the second half, the Baylor product connected on a 29-foot jumper in the face of a Miami player to push Utah’s lead to 67-58.

It was George’s third three-pointer of the game.

During his first 27 minutes of action, George scored a team-high 17 points on 6-13 shooting, including 4-9 from distance.. He added three rebounds and two assists.

This season, the rookie guard is averaging 11.8 points per contest on 39.0 percent shooting, including 35.2 percent from three.

Utah’s game against Miami is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Heat

Saturday’s contest will be the second and final game between the Jazz and Heat during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah hosted Miami at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on December 30. The Jazz beat the Heat, 117-109. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

The Jazz entered the second meeting with a 27-33 record, including 9-22 on the road. Utah had lost seven of its previous eight contests.

Miami entered the matchup having won five of its last six games. The Heat came into the afternoon with a 33-26 record, including 15-13 at home.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland