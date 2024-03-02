Utah Gymnastics Improves NQS, Doesn’t Get Win Over Cal

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks were on the road again, this time in Berkley to take on a surging No. 3 Cal Golden Bears team.

Both teams had season high scores the previous week and according to Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf, the Red Rocks were looking forward to going against one of the best in the country.

The Red Rocks performed well through the meet posting a 49.400 on bars, 49.300 on vault, 49.525 on floor and49.425 on beam. The effort helped Utah achieve a score that will help their overall NQS moving forward but were unable to walk away with the victory over Cal, 198.100-197.70o.

Final from Berkley. Overall, not a bad meet for Utah and they definitely helped their NQS. Just wasn’t enough for the W over Cal.#Utes https://t.co/9sbSOzxC0K — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 2, 2024

Utah now turns their attention to one more trip on the road, this time heading to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats. That meet takes place on Friday, March 8 at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Red Rocks Bars, Cal Golden Bears Vault

Our first 9.90 of the day comes from Ella Zirbes 🙌#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/wOLTCKoQsC — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Grace McCallum rolls out a 9.950 with her first routine of the afternoon 👀#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/Ht3YUWeDXu — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Utah Vault, Cal Bars

Scores from vault ⬇️ Two rotations to go in Berkeley! pic.twitter.com/jPYOHOcOdh — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Ashley Glynn keeps the momentum going with a 9.90 on vault 🙌#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/ITaapkz0OA — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Jaedyn Rucker comes up clutch with the second 9.90 of the rotation 💪#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/RpKH2yFycW — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Cal Golden Bears Beam, Red Rocks Floor

Floor squad doing work! Final rotation coming up ⏳ pic.twitter.com/F6qoYEqUFy — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Jaedyn Rucker is back in the floor lineup bringing the party to the floor!#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/0XydtJihV8 — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

After Jaylene scores a 9.925, Maile O’Keefe adds a 9.950 to the Utah floor rotation 🙌#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/rGAtPcstau — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Utah Beam, Cal Floor

Grace McCallum with the first 9.90 of the rotation on beam!#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/FqCeihVmqS — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

Nobody does it quite like Maile, adding the second 9.925 of the rotation 🙌#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/xiwFG8dfVn — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 2, 2024

