Utah Gymnastics Improves NQS, Doesn’t Get Win Over Cal

Mar 2, 2024, 4:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 4 Red Rocks were on the road again, this time in Berkley to take on a surging No. 3 Cal Golden Bears team.

Both teams had season high scores the previous week and according to Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf, the Red Rocks were looking forward to going against one of the best in the country.

The Red Rocks performed well through the meet posting a 49.400 on bars, 49.300 on vault, 49.525 on floor and49.425 on beam. The effort helped Utah achieve a score that will help their overall NQS moving forward but were unable to walk away with the victory over Cal, 198.100-197.70o.

Utah now turns their attention to one more trip on the road, this time heading to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats. That meet takes place on Friday, March 8 at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

