Real Salt Lake Picks Up Shutout Win In Home Opener Against LAFC

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake took advantage of adverse conditions at America First Field as they shut out LAFC 3-0 to win the 2024 home opener.

RSL scored all three of its goals in the first half with an Andres Gomez brace and a stoppage-time goal from Chicho Arango.

The most notable takeaway from the game was the defense. Real Salt Lake made seven saves and controlled possession for 59% of the match.

First Half

After the kickoff was postponed due to weather, RSL and LAFC got started at 2 p.m.

It only took four minutes before a lightning strike in the area caused another 30-minute delay.

When it was time to get out there again, RSL and LAFC was greeted by an onslaught of snow and hail.

That didn’t stop Real Salt Lake from making things happen.

In the 18th minute, Andres Gomez gave Real a 1-0 lead with a shot from the center of the box.

Gomez found the back of the net again just three minutes later but the goal was erased as the midfielder was caught offsides.

In the 29th and 30th minutes, LAFC got two excellent looks on goal but RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath was able to make back-to-back saves.

In the 37th minute, Braian Ojeda was shown a yellow card.

With LAFC clearly out of its element, Real Salt Lake took advantage.

After a beutiful cross landed in Diego Luna’s lap right in front of the goal, Luna found none other than Andres Gomez on the left side.

Gomez found the left side of the net again to put RSL up 2-0.

With five minutes of stoppage time, Real Salt Lake looked pleased to take a 2-0 lead into the half as the 49th minute rolled around.

But Chicho Arango wasn’t satisfied.

Gomez repaid the favor for Arango’s earlier assist and set up the forward right in front of the net.

Arango slid in to score the goal and put RSL up by three. After his second goal of the 2024 season, Arango laid down and did some snow angels.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake opened the second half with some great defense.

LAFC came out looking to get on the board with shots from Jesús Murillo and Cristian Olivera. RSL saved both attempts.

LAFC kept its foot on the gas and took three more shots after the 55th minute. The first two were blocked and the third missed to the right.

Chicho Arango was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Matt Crooks nearly scored his first goal for Real Salt Lake in the 65th minute but LAFC was able to bat it away. Crooks got another good look five minutes later but the shot missed to the right.

LAFC played an excellent second half even though they couldn’t find a goal. Trailing 3-0, they created a bunch of great opportunities in the second 45′ but was met by equally impressive defense from Real Salt Lake.

RSL saved two more LAFC shots in the next five minutes.

In the 86th, a second yellow card for Braian Ojeda sent him off of the pitch.

Eight minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake picked up its first win of the season in the home opener.

The great vibes at America First Field will continue on Saturday, March 9 as RSL hosts rival Colorado Rapids.

