Keyonte George Hits Sixth Three-Pointer During Jazz-Heat Game

SALT LAKE CITYJazz rookie Keyonte George continued his hot shooting in the second half by knocking down his sixth three-pointer of Utah’s game against the Miami Heat.

Keyonte George cooks from downtown

The Heat hosted the Jazz at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 2.

With 11:24 remaining in the game, George received a pass from Lauri Markkanen before connecting on a shot from 23 feet away from the basket. It was George’s sixth three-pointer of the afternoon and gave Utah a 93-92 lead.

During his first 38 minutes on the hardwood, the Baylor product had a team-high 27 points on 10-19 field goals, including 6-13 from distance. He added four rebounds and three assists.

This season, the rookie guard is averaging 11.8 points per contest on 39.0 percent shooting, including 35.2 percent from three.

Utah’s game against Miami is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Heat

Saturday’s contest will be the second and final game between the Jazz and Heat during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah hosted Miami at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on December 30. The Jazz beat the Heat, 117-109. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

The Jazz entered the second meeting with a 27-33 record, including 9-22 on the road. Utah had lost seven of its previous eight contests.

Miami entered the matchup having won five of its last six games. The Heat came into the afternoon with a 33-26 record, including 15-13 at home.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

