On the Site:
Weather Alert: Weekend storm
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Drop Third Straight With Loss To Heat

Mar 2, 2024, 5:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz went winless on their three-game Eastern Conference road trip after losing to the Miami Heat 126-120.

Jimmy Butler scored 37 points to lead all scorers.

Rookie Keyonte George led the Jazz with 31.

First Quarter

After falling behind early, the Jazz used a 9-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a 26-24 lead.

Keyonte George scored eight points including two made threes.


The Jazz didn’t turn the ball over in the first.

After one the Jazz led the Heat 34-30.

Second Quarter

The Heat opened the quarter on an 8-4 run to tie the game at 38 with nine minutes left in the half.

Taylor Hendricks provided a big first half spark scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds.

The Jazz used a 9-0 run to build a 62-55 lead.

At the half the Jazz led the Heat 62-58.

Third Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to a 72-64 lead as George upped his scoring total to 15.

The Heat bounced back with a 13-2 run to take an 80-78 one with five minutes left in the quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 third quarter points to bring his total to 30.

Through three the Jazz and Heat were tied at 90.

Fourth Quarter

The two teams kept it close through the middle of the fourth as they were knotted up at 102.

Turnovers plagued the Jazz in the second committing nine giveaways after just turning it over one time in the first half.

The Jazz didn’t have enough offense in the fourth quarter as they were outscored 36-30.

The Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball To Face Arizona State First In Pac-12 Tournament

Saturday afternoon against UW may not have ended the way Utah women's basketball wanted, but they will have another shot soon against ASU.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Scores 31 In Jazz Loss To Heat

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-3 on their Eastern Conference road trip with a loss to the Miami Heat despite 31 points from rookie Keyonte George.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Huge Second Half Propels Weber State To Blowout Win Over Northern Arizona

The Weber State Wildcats kept their hot streak alive as they defeated the NAU Lumberjacks in the final home game of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Hits Sixth Three-Pointer During Jazz-Heat Game

Keyonte George continued his hot shooting in the second half by knocking down his sixth three-pointer of Utah's game against the Miami Heat.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Shutout Win In Home Opener Against LAFC

Real Salt Lake took advantage of adverse conditions at America First Field as they shut out LAFC 3-0 to win the 2024 home opener.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Improves NQS, Doesn’t Get Win Over Cal

The No. 4 Red Rocks were on the road again, this time in Berkley to take on a surging No. 3 Cal Golden Bears team.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Jazz Drop Third Straight With Loss To Heat