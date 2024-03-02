Jazz Drop Third Straight With Loss To Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz went winless on their three-game Eastern Conference road trip after losing to the Miami Heat 126-120.

Jimmy Butler scored 37 points to lead all scorers.

Rookie Keyonte George led the Jazz with 31.

First Quarter

After falling behind early, the Jazz used a 9-2 run midway through the first quarter to take a 26-24 lead.

Keyonte George scored eight points including two made threes.



The Jazz didn’t turn the ball over in the first.

After one the Jazz led the Heat 34-30.

Second Quarter

The Heat opened the quarter on an 8-4 run to tie the game at 38 with nine minutes left in the half.

Taylor Hendricks provided a big first half spark scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds.

The Jazz used a 9-0 run to build a 62-55 lead.

At the half the Jazz led the Heat 62-58.

Third Quarter

The Jazz jumped out to a 72-64 lead as George upped his scoring total to 15.

The Heat bounced back with a 13-2 run to take an 80-78 one with five minutes left in the quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 third quarter points to bring his total to 30.

Through three the Jazz and Heat were tied at 90.

Fourth Quarter

The two teams kept it close through the middle of the fourth as they were knotted up at 102.

Turnovers plagued the Jazz in the second committing nine giveaways after just turning it over one time in the first half.

The Jazz didn’t have enough offense in the fourth quarter as they were outscored 36-30.

The Jazz fell to the Heat 126-120.

